Uniform Civil Code won't be allowed in Jharkhand, says CM Hemant Soren

Shorty after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be implemented in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren hit back saying neither the UCC nor the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be allowed in the state.

Soren emphasised that Jharkhand would adhere only to the Chotanagpur Tenancy (CNT) and Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Acts to protect tribal culture, land, and rights.

"Neither the UCC nor the NRC will be implemented here. Jharkhand will rely solely on the Chotanagpur Tenancy and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Acts. These people (the BJP) are spewing venom and do not care about tribals, natives, Dalits, or backward communities," Soren said at a rally in Garhwa.

Soren's reaction followed Shah's remarks while releasing the BJP's manifesto, in which he said, "Our government will introduce the UCC in Jharkhand, but tribals will be kept out of its ambit. Hemant Soren and the JMM government are making false propaganda that the UCC will impact tribal rights, culture, and relevant legislation, which is totally baseless." Shah asserted that although the UCC would be implemented, it would be ensured that tribal rights were not affected.

Soren also launched a scathing attack on Shah's remarks that the JMM-led coalition was fuelling Naxalism, stating that the election being held in two phases was testimony that Naxalism had been curbed, unlike in the past when elections were conducted in five phases.

He compared the BJP to a "drying tree" and vowed to uproot it, alleging that the party aimed to displace local residents for mineral wealth. Soren accused the BJP of undermining his government, pointing out, "The Centre is yet to clear Rs 1.36 lakh-crore in coal dues to the state for mining by coal companies." Questioning the Centre's stance on Bangladeshi infiltration, Soren asked why former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh was allowed to land in India while the government raised concerns about security. "What internal agreements permit this? The responsibility for border security lies with the Government of India," he asserted.

Soren defended his government's welfare initiatives, specifically the Mainya Samman Yojana, asserting it is designed to support all communities regardless of religion.

"In the coming five years, we will work to send Rs 1 lakh to every woman," he promised.

He alleged that the elections were scheduled before time due to BJP's fear. "These people did not let our tenure complete; one month was left. They announced the elections a month earlier." Elections to the 81-member assembly will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with votes to be counted on November 23.