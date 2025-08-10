Home / India News / Air Warrior Who Led Daring Escape from PoW Captivity in 1971 War Dies: IAF

Air Warrior Who Led Daring Escape from PoW Captivity in 1971 War Dies: IAF

Parulkar was commissioned in the IAF in March 1963. In past, he held various appointments, including as a Flying Instructor at the Air Force Academy, according to the excerpt

D K Parulkar
"During the Indo-Pak conflict of 1965, his aircraft was hit by enemy fire and had injured his right shoulder. Despite the advice from his leader to eject, he flew the crippled aircraft back to base, for which he was awarded Vayu Sena Medal," the excerpt reads.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 8:59 PM IST
Indian Air Force veteran Gp Capt D K Parulkar (retd), who led a daring escape from captivity in Pakistan during the 1971 war, has passed away, the IAF said on Sunday.

He died near Pune, Maharashtra, according to a senior official.

"Gp Capt DK Parulkar (Retd) VM, VSM 1971 War hero, who led a daring escape from captivity in Pakistan, embodying unmatched courage, ingenuity & pride in the IAF has left for his heavenly abode. All Air Warriors of the IAF express their heartfelt condolences," the IAF posted on X.

It also shared an old excerpt from a gallantry award citation on him.

Parulkar was commissioned in the IAF in March 1963. In past, he held various appointments, including as a Flying Instructor at the Air Force Academy, according to the excerpt.

"During the Indo-Pak conflict of 1965, his aircraft was hit by enemy fire and had injured his right shoulder. Despite the advice from his leader to eject, he flew the crippled aircraft back to base, for which he was awarded Vayu Sena Medal," the excerpt reads.

During the 1971 India-Pakistan War, Parulkar then a wing commander, while being a prisoner of war in Pakistan displayed "initiative, pride in his nation and in the Indian Air Force of an exceptional degree. He was the leader of an escape attempt in which he along with two colleagues escaped from PoW camp," it says.

He was also a recipient of the Vishisht Sena Medal.

Topics :Indian Air ForceOfficers

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

