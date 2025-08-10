Air Warrior Who Led Daring Escape from PoW Captivity in 1971 War Dies: IAF

Indian Air Force veteran Gp Capt D K Parulkar (retd), who led a daring escape from captivity in Pakistan during the 1971 war, has passed away, the IAF said on Sunday.
He died near Pune, Maharashtra, according to a senior official.
"Gp Capt DK Parulkar (Retd) VM, VSM 1971 War hero, who led a daring escape from captivity in Pakistan, embodying unmatched courage, ingenuity & pride in the IAF has left for his heavenly abode. All Air Warriors of the IAF express their heartfelt condolences," the IAF posted on X.
It also shared an old excerpt from a gallantry award citation on him.
Parulkar was commissioned in the IAF in March 1963. In past, he held various appointments, including as a Flying Instructor at the Air Force Academy, according to the excerpt.
"During the Indo-Pak conflict of 1965, his aircraft was hit by enemy fire and had injured his right shoulder. Despite the advice from his leader to eject, he flew the crippled aircraft back to base, for which he was awarded Vayu Sena Medal," the excerpt reads.
During the 1971 India-Pakistan War, Parulkar then a wing commander, while being a prisoner of war in Pakistan displayed "initiative, pride in his nation and in the Indian Air Force of an exceptional degree. He was the leader of an escape attempt in which he along with two colleagues escaped from PoW camp," it says.
He was also a recipient of the Vishisht Sena Medal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app