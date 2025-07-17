Aircraft glitch forces Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight to declare 'PAN PAN' mid-air

The captain of an IndiGo flight, en route to Goa from Delhi, made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening after issuing a 'PAN PAN' call, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. The phrase 'PAN PAN' refers to a radio message used to signal an urgent situation that needs prompt attention but does not pose an immediate threat to life.

The Airbus A320neo aircraft, carrying 191 passengers, departed from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and was bound for Goa Airport when a mid-air engine complication forced it to make an emergency landing. The plane landed without incident at 9:53 pm in Mumbai. Airport authorities in Mumbai reported that the event occurred approximately 100 nautical miles north of Bhubaneswar.

One of the officials was quoted as saying that the pilot had declared "PAN PAN PAN" due to a malfunction in engine number 1. IndiGo, however, attributed the diversion to a technical fault. A company spokesperson stated, “A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa on 16 July 2025. Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai.” Air India crash renews focus on cockpit video recorders The IndiGo incident occurred just over a month after the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which resulted in the deaths of all but one of the 242 passengers on board, along with 19 people on the ground. It marked the most severe aviation disaster India has seen in a decade.