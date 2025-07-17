Mumbai's RTO seizes around 78 bike taxis for illegal transport activities

Mumbai's Regional Transport Office (RTO) launched a joint crackdown through 20 units across different parts of Mumbai and seized around 78 bike taxis.

The transport office has also taken action against 123 vehicles in Mumbai, Thane, Vasai, Vashi, and Panvel.

"Against this backdrop, special teams of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Mumbai launched a joint crackdown through 20 units across Mumbai, Thane, Vasai, Vashi, and Panvel. During the operation, action was taken against a total of 123 vehicles engaged in illegal transport activities, out of which 78 bike taxis were seized," RTO said in an official statement.

"Additionally, criminal cases have been registered against the concerned drivers under the Motor Vehicles Act, and further legal proceedings are underway against the operators of these unauthorised apps as well," it added.