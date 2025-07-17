Home / India News / Mumbai's RTO seizes around 78 bike taxis for illegal transport activities

Mumbai's RTO seizes around 78 bike taxis for illegal transport activities

The transport office has also taken action against 123 vehicles in Mumbai, Thane, Vasai, Vashi, and Panvel

June 27
The Transport Department has earlier received several complaints of some passengers travelling using unauthorised bike taxi services. I Representative Photo: Twitter
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 9:29 AM IST
Mumbai's Regional Transport Office (RTO) launched a joint crackdown through 20 units across different parts of Mumbai and seized around 78 bike taxis.

The transport office has also taken action against 123 vehicles in Mumbai, Thane, Vasai, Vashi, and Panvel.

"Against this backdrop, special teams of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Mumbai launched a joint crackdown through 20 units across Mumbai, Thane, Vasai, Vashi, and Panvel. During the operation, action was taken against a total of 123 vehicles engaged in illegal transport activities, out of which 78 bike taxis were seized," RTO said in an official statement.

"Additionally, criminal cases have been registered against the concerned drivers under the Motor Vehicles Act, and further legal proceedings are underway against the operators of these unauthorised apps as well," it added.

The Transport Department has earlier received several complaints of some passengers travelling using unauthorised bike taxi services.

In response, an immediate investigation was initiated. The inquiry revealed that certain unregistered apps and illegal bike taxi operators have been carrying out passenger transport without obtaining any permission from the government. This not only results in revenue loss for the state but also poses a serious threat to passenger safety.

Notably, as per Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, it is mandatory to obtain a valid permit to operate any passenger transport service. However, it has been found that some app-based companies and drivers are blatantly violating these rules and engaging in illegal transportation activities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :MumbaiRoad TransportBike TaxiRTO

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

