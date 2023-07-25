Ajit Pawar to meet district collectors to review heavy rain situation

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will hold a meeting of all the District Collectors on Monday to review the situation of heavy rains and floods in the state.

"Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will chair a meeting of the district collectors through video conferencing at 9:00 am in Mantralay," an official statement said.

Ajit Pawar on Monday informed the Maharashtra assembly that he will undertake a meeting to review the assessment and impact of heavy rains and floods in the state.

"I will hold a meeting through video-conferencing with all district collectors on Tuesday where the rain and flood situation in the state will be reviewed," he informed the assembly.

Earlier the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and issued an orange alert for six districts of Maharashtra till July 27.

The weather department predicted that Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudrug, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts will receive heavy to heavy rainfall till July 27 and Mumbai is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

IMD Mumbai forecast that moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur.

Earlier on Friday, train services in Mumbai and adjoining areas were disrupted following waterlogging due to heavy rains in Maharashtra.