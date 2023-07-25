LIVE: Rajya Sabha Oppn MPs continue protest over Sanjay Singh's suspension

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will hold a meeting of all the District Collectors on Monday to review the situation of heavy rains and floods in the state. "Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will chair a meeting of the district collectors through video conferencing at 9:00 am in Mantralay," an official statement said. Ajit Pawar on Monday informed the Maharashtra assembly that he will undertake a meeting to review the assessment and impact of heavy rains and floods in the state. Opposition MPs of the Rajya Sabha continue their sit-in protest over the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the current session of the Parliament as well as the Manipur issue. Road near Nandaprayag and Pursari, on the Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand, blocked due to debris, says Chamoli Police. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to undertake a three-day visit to Odisha on Tuesday, a statement from the President's Secretariat said. "The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha from July 25 to 27, 2023", the statement said on Monday. President Murmu will interact with a group of medical students sponsored by 'Atut-Bandhan' family and lay the foundation stone for a new building block of Raj Bhavan Odisha in Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday evening, it said. Read More