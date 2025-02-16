Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Ajit Pawar urges people to avoid undercooked chicken amid GBS concerns

Ajit Pawar urges people to avoid undercooked chicken amid GBS concerns

Pawar further emphasised the importance of proper food preparation

Ajit Pawar, Ajit
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 7:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday urged people to avoid consuming undercooked chicken as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) outbreak in Pune.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event marking the 75th anniversary of the Pune Municipal Corporation(PMC), Pawar addressed speculation linking the outbreak to chicken consumption.

"I just met the Divisional Commissioner at the airport, and we discussed the GBS situation. A recent outbreak was reported in the Khadakwasla dam area, with some attributing it to water contamination and others linking it to chicken consumption. However, after a thorough review, it has been concluded that there is no need to cull chicken," he said.

Pawar further emphasised the importance of proper food preparation. "Doctors have advised that food should be cooked completely before eating. If it remains undercooked, such concerns arise. The GBS situation is largely under control. I will be issuing instructions to officials soon, and they will release a press note. I also urge the media not to spread fear among citizens. The Divisional Commissioner has clarified that there is no need for chicken culling," he added.

Meanwhile, according to a statement issued by the Maharashtra Health Department on Saturday, a total of 181 patients have been diagnosed with GBS, while 27 cases are suspected. So far, eight deaths have been reported--four confirmed as GBS-related and four suspected.

Among the reported cases, 42 patients are from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 94 from newly added villages in the PMC area, 30 from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 32 from Pune Rural, and nine from other districts. As of now, 120 patients have been discharged, while 47 remain in ICU and 20 are on ventilator support.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EU, Ministry of Textiles launch 7 projects in 9 states to boost industry

2 member committee formed to investigate NDLS stampede: Railway Board

Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, at least 15 killed, many injured

'India's Got Latent' row: Receiving death threats, says Ranveer Allahbadia

ED seizes 'biggest' crypto fund worth Rs 1,646 crore in PMLA case

Topics :ajit pawarMaharashtraneurological disordersPune

First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 7:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story