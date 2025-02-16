Ajit Pawar urges people to avoid undercooked chicken amid GBS concerns

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday urged people to avoid consuming undercooked chicken as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) outbreak in Pune.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event marking the 75th anniversary of the Pune Municipal Corporation(PMC), Pawar addressed speculation linking the outbreak to chicken consumption.

"I just met the Divisional Commissioner at the airport, and we discussed the GBS situation. A recent outbreak was reported in the Khadakwasla dam area, with some attributing it to water contamination and others linking it to chicken consumption. However, after a thorough review, it has been concluded that there is no need to cull chicken," he said.

Pawar further emphasised the importance of proper food preparation. "Doctors have advised that food should be cooked completely before eating. If it remains undercooked, such concerns arise. The GBS situation is largely under control. I will be issuing instructions to officials soon, and they will release a press note. I also urge the media not to spread fear among citizens. The Divisional Commissioner has clarified that there is no need for chicken culling," he added.

Meanwhile, according to a statement issued by the Maharashtra Health Department on Saturday, a total of 181 patients have been diagnosed with GBS, while 27 cases are suspected. So far, eight deaths have been reported--four confirmed as GBS-related and four suspected.

Among the reported cases, 42 patients are from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 94 from newly added villages in the PMC area, 30 from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 32 from Pune Rural, and nine from other districts. As of now, 120 patients have been discharged, while 47 remain in ICU and 20 are on ventilator support.