The 1,073 sq ft apartment was bought in November 2017 for Rs 2.37 crore

In the same building, in January 2025, Kumar sold another unit for Rs 4.25 crore, which was also purchased in 2017. | File Photo: Wiki
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 3:57 PM IST
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar sold his apartment in Borivali East, Mumbai, for Rs 4.35 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration. The transaction was registered in March 2025.
 
The apartment was purchased by Kumar in November 2017 for Rs 2.37 crore. Hence, the sale reflects an 84 per cent appreciation in value.
 
The property is located in Sky City, developed by Oberoi Realty and spread across 25 acres. It is a ready-to-move-in residential project offering 3BHK, 3BHK+studio, and duplex apartments.
 
As per the property registration documents, the apartment features a carpet area of 1,073 square feet (sq ft) and includes two car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 26.1 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.
 
According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, Oberoi Sky City recorded 208 sale registrations with a total transaction value of Rs 818 crore between March 2024 and February 2025. The average resale property price in the project stands at Rs 44,577 per sq ft.
 
In the last year, Borivali East has seen 2,778 sales transactions, generating a gross sales value of Rs 3,887 crore with an average property rate of around Rs 35,523, according to Square Yards Data Intelligence.

In the same building, in January 2025, Kumar sold another unit for Rs 4.25 crore, which was also purchased in 2017.
 
Additionally, Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan acquired multiple properties in Oberoi Sky City in May 2024, as per IGR property registration records.
 
First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

