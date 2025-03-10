Home / India News / Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupts over Gulmarg fashion show amid Ramzan

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupts over Gulmarg fashion show amid Ramzan

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupts over Gulmarg fashion show during Ramzan, with CM Omar Abdullah ordering a probe while BJP calls the outrage unwarranted

J&K Assembly
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed the House, stating that his government had no role in the event and had already ordered an investigation (Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 3:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A recently held outdoor fashion show in Gulmarg has sparked a major controversy in Jammu and Kashmir, with political leaders and religious groups condemning the event for being “obscene” and insensitive to religious sentiments during the holy month of Ramzan. The uproar led to chaos in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday, as multiple legislators demanded an inquiry into how such an event was allowed to take place.
 
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed the House, stating that his government had no role in the event and had already ordered an investigation.
 
“The private event in Gulmarg hurt the sentiments of people. Such events should not take place at any time of the year, let alone during Ramzan,” Abdullah said.
 
“Let me be clear: the government had no involvement. The organisers did not seek any permission from us. It was a private show held at a hotel," he said.
 
 
The chief minister said if any rules were violated, the matter should be referred to law enforcement.

Also Read

Fashion show in Gulmarg sparks row, J&K CM Omar Abdullah orders probe

Centre, L-G clueless on Kathua security crisis: Congress J-K chief

Decoding row over Sri Lanka's Muralitharan getting 'land for free' in J&K

Private firm fined Rs 80 lakh for illegal mining in Budgam: J-K minister

J&K govt reports total debt of Rs 1.25 trillion, including GPF dues

 

Political divide over fashion show

 
Members of the ruling National Conference (NC), the People's Democratic Party (PDP), and two Independent legislators vocally raised concerns, demanding accountability and stricter regulations on such events, particularly during religious periods.
 
However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the NC, PDP, as well as clerics, calling it an overreaction. BJP MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania dismissed the controversy, stating, “Flames of conservatism are being stoked in the Kashmir Valley. We need to develop an acceptance of all kinds of views and thoughts.”
 
His remarks ignited heated arguments in the Assembly, with members of the NC-Congress, PDP, and BJP engaging in verbal clashes for over 25 minutes. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather repeatedly urged calm, reminding the House that the chief minister had already ordered an inquiry, making further discussion unnecessary.
 

Social media backlash and clerical opposition

 
The event, organised by renowned designer label Shivan & Narresh, was held on March 7 to mark the brand’s 15th anniversary and showcase its skiwear range. However, videos and images of the fashion show quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism from religious leaders and social media users.
 
Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemned the event as “outrageous,” stating, “Obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated.”
 
Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chief Sajad Lone, known for his liberal views, also disapproved of the show, calling it an “eminently avoidable event.”
 
Raja Muzaffar Bhat, a social activist, also blasted the event, saying that the event was an attempt to demolish the moral and ethical values of Kashmir.
 
"Who allowed this nude fashion show at Gulmarg in Holy Ramzan? Semi-nude men and women walking on snow. Will the Tourism Department, CEO GDA throw some light? Why are you hell bound to demolish our moral, ethical, cultural and religious values (sic)?" he asked.
 
(With inputs from agencies)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bengal tops in MSME manufacturing industries in India: CM Mamata Banerjee

Parliament Budget session LIVE: House needs to discuss voters list, says Rahul Gandhi

LIVE: Cong MLAs in Chhattisgarh Assembly suspended after protests over ED raids on Baghel's home

Violence erupts during bike rally in Gujarat after India's CT win; 11 held

India should safeguard national interest while negotiating with US: SJM

Topics :Omar AbdullahJammu and KashmirRamzanfashion showBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story