Al Qaida Gujarat terror conspiracy case: NIA conducts searches in 5 states

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches at 10 locations across five states in an Al Qaida Gujarat terror conspiracy case allegedly involving illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, officials said on Thursday.

NIA teams conducted searches at premises on Wednesday linked with various suspects and their associates in West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Haryana and Gujarat, an agency spokesperson said in a statement.

The official said several digital devices and documents were seized that have been sent for forensic analysis.

The case was registered in 2023 and centres around four Bangladeshi nationals -- Mohd. Sojibmiyan, Munna Khalid Ansari, Azarul Islam, and Abdul Latif -- had illegally infiltrated into India from Bangladesh using forged Indian identity documents, the NIA alleged.