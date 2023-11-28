Home / India News / Uttrakhand tunnel rescue: 41 trapped workers evacuated after 17 days

Uttrakhand tunnel rescue: 41 trapped workers evacuated after 17 days

After facing numerous obstacles in the past two and a half weeks, the operations were completed following a coordinated push by Army engineers and rat-hole miners

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Workers after being rescued from the collapsed tunnel, in Uttarkashi on Tuesday

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Uttarkashi rescue operations, among the most significant in recent years, finally concluded on Tuesday night, with the evacuation of the 41 labourers stuck in the Silkyara tunnel for 17 days.

After facing numerous obstacles in the past two and a half weeks, the operations were completed following a coordinated push by Army engineers and rat-hole miners, who manually drilled through the last 17 metres of the debris.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough,” wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on social media. 
 
“I also salute the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation...” Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari called the rescue operations one of the most significant in recent years.

While Minister of State for Highways V K Singh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were present at the spot to welcome the rescued workers, the Prime Minister was expected to meet them at the hospital.

After a breakthrough by rat-hole miners and engineers, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, along with paramedics, sprang into action to evacuate the workers on wheeled stretchers.

After a preliminary assessment at a makeshift 10-bed facility set up near the site, the evacuees were taken to a 30-bed facility at the district hospital, where their health was to be monitored for 48-72 hours.

Earlier in the day, families of the workers had been asked to prepare for their arrival. Ambulances and a Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter were kept on standby to rush them to Rishikesh in case of health emergencies. No such emergencies, however, were reported as of the time of going to press.

These workers had been trapped since November 12, when the tunnel designed to connect the road to Barkot town had collapsed and debris had fallen in a 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara end. The rescue team had first tried to send a 900 mm pipe through the rubble, but it had to simultaneously explore alternative approaches due to safety concerns.

According to official data, 15 of these 41 workers are from Jharkhand, eight from Uttar Pradesh, five each from Odisha and Bihar, and the rest from Assam, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

The Himalayan rescue, which started with the arrival of a JCB, turned out to be a far more complicated exercise, prompting an introspection within the highways ministry. The National Highways Authority of India, meanwhile, ordered a safety audit of its 29 under-construction projects by DMRC and Konkan Railway.

Light at the end of the tunnel


Also Read

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling advances, breakthrough soon

Rescue workers 'close to' breaking through rubble in Silkyara tunnel

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse update: Vertical drilling underway, 86 mts left

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Revisit safety guidelines, say experts

Vertical drilling begins in Uttarkashi tunnel to rescue trapped workers

Top judges across nations agree 'right to legal aid' must begin early: CJI

CBI closes corruption case against ex-Union minister Jayanthi Natarajan

Uttarkashi tunnel: PM lauds rescuers, workers after successful operation

176 shops, establishments face BMC action for no Marathi signboards

Day after violence, Section 144 clamped near ESL plant in Jharkhand

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian ArmyIndian workers rescuedUttarakhandNDRF

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story