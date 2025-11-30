Home / India News / 'All tourist accommodation providers in Sikkim must contribute to TSD fund'

'All tourist accommodation providers in Sikkim must contribute to TSD fund'

Sikkim government started collecting money under the Tourism Sustainable Development Fund in March 2025 to support sustainable tourism development

Sikkim attracted 93,000 foreign tourists in 2023, up from 68,000 in 2022
Sikkim government started collecting money under the Tourism Sustainable Development Fund in March 2025.
Press Trust of India Gangtok
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 12:15 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Sikkim government has ordered all tourist accommodation providers in the Himalayan state to contribute to the Tourism Sustainable Development (TSD) fund, an official said.

The Tourism and Civil Aviation department of the state government, in an order, directed all tourist accommodation providershotels, resorts, homestays, bed and breakfast establishments, and service apartmentsto contribute Rs 50 per tourist to the TSD fund or face punitive action, the official said.

Accommodation providers collect Rs 50 fee from each tourist during check-in and remit it to the government, which monitors the payment through the Atithi Guest Information System.

The Sikkim government started collecting money under the Tourism Sustainable Development Fund in March 2025 to support sustainable tourism development, including improving tourism infrastructure and facilities like roads and connectivity.

Additional Director, Tourism, Tenzing Gelay Bhutia said that it has come to the notice of the department that a few accommodation units have complied with the provisions of the Sikkim Registration of Tourist Trade (SRTT) Act, 2024, but many have not yet fulfilled this statutory requirement.

"The Tourism and Civil Aviation department directs for immediate compliance, or else, as stipulated as per Rule 83 under the SRTT Rules, 2025, any entity failing to comply with the requirements of the TSD fund shall be liable to a fine of Rs 5,000 for the first month of default, to be followed by Rs 10,000 for the second month, and shall be subject to de-registration in the event of non-compliance for three consecutive months," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India played leadership role at COP30, achieved all goals: Bhupender Yadav

Govt meets floor leaders of parties ahead of Parliament's Winter session

Cyclone Ditwah continues to bring more rains to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

India's population to stabilise by 2080 due to falling fertility rate: IASP

Police files FIR against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case

Topics :Sikkimtourism sectorTourists

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story