'All tourist accommodation providers in Sikkim must contribute to TSD fund'

The Sikkim government has ordered all tourist accommodation providers in the Himalayan state to contribute to the Tourism Sustainable Development (TSD) fund, an official said.

The Tourism and Civil Aviation department of the state government, in an order, directed all tourist accommodation providershotels, resorts, homestays, bed and breakfast establishments, and service apartmentsto contribute Rs 50 per tourist to the TSD fund or face punitive action, the official said.

Accommodation providers collect Rs 50 fee from each tourist during check-in and remit it to the government, which monitors the payment through the Atithi Guest Information System.

The Sikkim government started collecting money under the Tourism Sustainable Development Fund in March 2025 to support sustainable tourism development, including improving tourism infrastructure and facilities like roads and connectivity.