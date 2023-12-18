All you need to know about 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding drive by Congress

"It is a very happy day that our party leaders have prepared an app. I feel this is the first time that the Congress is seeking the help of common people to build the country," Kharge said after the launch.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Through 'Donate for Desh', we will work to take the country forward by taking help from the general public. Congress always got help from the general public. Mahatma Gandhi also got Independence for the country with the help of the people of the country," Kharge said at the launch event in Delhi.
As part of the campaign, the party will receive money from small donors, the Congress president said, adding that people will come forward voluntarily in one or two days and donate. Kharge stated, "If you keep working by depending on the rich, then tomorrow we will have to agree to their programmes and policies".
"Donate for Desh" campaign
"Join us in the fight against unprecedented unemployment and rising costs. Stand with the Indian National Congress as it strides beyond its 138th year, stronger and more determined than ever. Be a changemaker, contribute," the party said.
Kharge contributed Rs 1,38,000 to launch the campaign in the presence of Congress leaders and General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh and Treasurer Ajay Maken.
KC Venugopal said that the drive was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's "Tilak Swaraj Fund", launched in 1920-21. The "Donate for Desh" initiative will primarily be conducted online till the Congress's foundation day on December 28, after which party volunteers campaign door-to-door for donations of at least Rs 138.
In 2018, the party had started a similar fundraising drive in 2018, ahead of the last General elections but it did not attract much traction.
"Donate for Desh" another attempt to siphon off public money: BJP
In a post on X, BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged the crowdfunding drive seeks to siphon off public money and enrich the Gandhis. "Don't be fooled by the Congress's lofty talk of this crowdsourcing being inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic Tilak Swaraj Fund. They will tarnish both the Mahatma and Tilak. Going by their previous track record, this will turn out to be nothing but another attempt to siphon off public money and enrich the Gandhis," Malviya said.