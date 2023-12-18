Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Congress President Kharge launched crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for Desh'

Kharge donated a sum of Rs 1,38,000 from his salary to launch the "Donate for Desh" campaign in the presence of party leaders and general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh

Mallikarjun Kharge

"Through 'Donate for Desh', we will work to take the country forward by taking help from general public. The Congress always got help from general public. Mahatma Gandhi also got Independence for the country with the help of people of the country," h

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched the party's crowdfunding campaign here, asking people to join the fight against unemployment and rising costs.

Kharge donated a sum of Rs 1,38,000 from his salary to launch the "Donate for Desh" campaign in the presence of party leaders and general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh and treasurer Ajay Maken.

"It is a very happy day that our party leaders have prepared an App. I feel this is the first time that the Congress is seeking the help of common people to build the country," he told reporters after the launch.

As part of the campaign, the party will receive money from small donors, he said and added, "If you keep working by depending on the rich, then tomorrow we would have to agree to their programmes and policies".

Kharge said the Congress is already working for the interests of the poor, Scheduled Castes, backwards and they have been helping us in the past too.

"Through 'Donate for Desh', we will work to take the country forward by taking help from general public. The Congress always got help from general public. Mahatma Gandhi also got Independence for the country with the help of people of the country," he said.

People will in one or two days voluntarily come forward and donate, he said.

"We will collect donation from common people and join them in this fight.We can assure people that there is only one party which is fighting for the poor," he said.

In a post on X, the Congress said, "Beyond a campaign, it's a commitment to champion the rights of marginalised communities, bridge disparities, and stand as a formidable opposition against a government favouring the affluent".

"Join us in the fight against unprecedented unemployment and rising costs. Stand with the Indian National Congress as it strides beyond its 138th year, stronger and more determined than ever. Be a Changemaker, Contribute," the party said.

Maken said anyone can contribute to the party by giving a donation of Rs 138, 1,380 or 1,38,000, marking the completion of 138 years of the Indian National Congress.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

DESH Bill explained: What it is and why the government may junk it

Congress to launch 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign on December 18

PM introduces 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' Campaign to pay tribute to soldiers

Delhi traffic police advisory amid Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra

Donate for dynasty: Kiren Rijiju slams Congress for crowdfunding campaign

Floor leaders of INDIA bloc meet, demand statement on Parl security breach

AAP lists pro-farmer policy in response to BJP's memorandum to CM Kejriwal

Oppn MPs move notices in LS, seek discussion on Parliament security breach

PM should speak in Parliament on security breach issue: Adhir Chowdhury

Ex-CM Raman Singh files nomination for Chhattisgarh Assembly speaker's post

Topics : mallikarjun kharge Congress crowdfunding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayApple iMac M3 ReviewDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon