'We are not a trash bin': Allahabad bar slams Justice Varma's transfer

In a letter, the Allahabad High Court Bar Association and Judges of the Allahabad High Court opposed the Chief Justice’s decision to transfer Justice Yashwant Verma back to Allahabad High Court after hoards of cash were recovered in his home. Condemning the move, the letter stated that they were not a ‘trash bin’ and did not condone ‘corruption’.

“WE ARE NOT TRASH BIN,” the letter headlined in all caps. “This decision of the collegium of the Supreme Court raises a serious question as to whether the Allahabad High Court is thrash bin?”

Addressed to the Supreme Court, all sitting judges of the Allahabad High Court expressed their outrage over the collegium’s decision to move Justice Verma back to his parent high court and questioned the reasoning behind such a decision.

Accidental fire leads to cash hoard discovery

Fire at Delhi HC judge's residence leads to discovery of large cash stash The letter refers to the discovery of hoards of cash at Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Verma’s New Delhi residence. A fire broke out on March 14, while Justice Varma was away, prompting his family to call emergency services. After extinguishing the blaze, the fire brigade reported “cash hoards”.

How much cash was uncovered?

It is unclear how much cash was uncovered at Justice Varma's home. Some media reports have claimed that the authorities recorded videos of the cash burning in the fire – which would make it even more difficult to gauge how much money was found. While the bar association, in its letter, stated that around “Rs 15 crores” was uncovered, this claim too remains unverified.

Supreme Court transfers Justice Varma

Who is Justice Yashwant Varma? Following the incident, authorities rested the matter with the Supreme Court, which called for an emergency meeting on Thursday and decided to transfer the judge back to the Allahabad High Court, where he was originally appointed before his transfer to the Delhi High Court in October 2021.

Also Read

Allahabad bar question SC decision

Criticising the move, the bar association’s letter raised concerns about the implications for the judiciary’s credibility, questioning whether the Allahabad High Court was being treated as a “dumping ground” for judges facing allegations. The letter further pointed out that the court was already facing a shortage of judges, with fresh appointments long overdue.

“It is also of grave concern that while appointing judges by elevating members of the Bar, the Bar was never consulted. Consideration of eligibility appears to be not upto the mark," the letter said. "Something is lacking which has resulted in corruption and consequently, a great damage has been caused to the ‘public faith in judiciary’.”

The letter called for urgent reforms in judicial appointments and stricter measures to ensure transparency and accountability in the judiciary.

“Time and again the Hon’ble Apex Court has observed about the Allahabad High Court like 'Something rotten in Allahabad High Court',” the bar association said.