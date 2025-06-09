Allahabad HC quashes plea challenging FIR for post targeting PM Modi

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition seeking quashing of an FIR lodged against the petitioner for his alleged Facebook post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the halt in military action between India and Pakistan on May 10.

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel argued that his client Ajeet Yadav (24) put up the post after getting carried away by emotions.

Rejecting the submission, a division bench comprising Justices J J Munir and Anil Kumar said, "The post written by the petitioner against the prime minister carried scurrilous language against the head of the government.

Emotions cannot be permitted to overflow to an extent that constitutional authorities of the country are dragged into disrepute by the use of disrespectful words.