Home / India News / Allahabad HC quashes plea challenging FIR for post targeting PM Modi

Allahabad HC quashes plea challenging FIR for post targeting PM Modi

The court dismissed the plea saying it was not a fit case to interfere with the FIR in exercise of jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution

Modi, Narendra Modi
The post reportedly had derogatory language targeting the Prime Minister for the halt in military action between India and Pakistan in following the Pahalgam terror attack. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Prayagraj
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 6:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition seeking quashing of an FIR lodged against the petitioner for his alleged Facebook post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the halt in military action between India and Pakistan on May 10.

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel argued that his client Ajeet Yadav (24) put up the post after getting carried away by emotions.

Rejecting the submission, a division bench comprising Justices J J Munir and Anil Kumar said, "The post written by the petitioner against the prime minister carried scurrilous language against the head of the government. 

ALSO READ: Allahabad HC refuses to quash Rahul Gandhi's summons in VD Savarkar case 

Emotions cannot be permitted to overflow to an extent that constitutional authorities of the country are dragged into disrepute by the use of disrespectful words.

The court dismissed the plea saying it was not a fit case to interfere with the FIR in exercise of jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution.

Yadav has been booked for his Facebook post under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for reportedly using derogatory language targeting the prime minister for the halt in military action between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Need to reach out to every home, unite Hindus: RSS chief Bhagwat

Extremely fortunate to be part of space mission: Indian astronaut Shukla

IMD predicts dust-laden winds with mostly clear sky for Delhi on June 9

Mumbai's first metro line completes 11 years; served 1.11 bn commuters

Goa CM reverses doctor's suspension after Health Minister row: All we know

Topics :Narendra ModiBJPAllahabad High CourtPahalgam attackOperation SindoorIndia Pakistan relationsPakistan-India India-Pakistan conflictPakistan TerrorismTerror

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story