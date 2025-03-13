Allahabad HC directs ASI to whitewash Sambhal Jama Masjid's outer facade

The Allahabad High Court ordered the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to whitewash the outer facade of the Jama Masjid in Sambhal , Uttar Pradesh, and complete the task within one week, on Wednesday. The mosque committee has been directed to bear the expenses.

The decision came after a petition from the mosque management committee seeking approval to whitewash and clean the mosque’s exterior. In response to the court’s March 10 order, which inquired about the necessity of whitewashing, extra lighting, and decorative installations, the ASI submitted a second supplementary affidavit.

Court directives

The Allahabad High Court directed the ASI to whitewash the ‘flaking’ portions of the mosque’s outer walls while ensuring that extra lighting would not be installed on the walls, except for LED or focus lights on the periphery, to prevent structural damage. The mosque committee will cover the cost of the whitewashing.

Background case

The ASI had earlier submitted a report stating that the enamel paint on the structure was still in good condition. The court, however, directed the ASI to clean the surroundings and trim overgrown grass at the site.

During proceedings, the court had questioned whether the ASI opposed whitewashing of the mosque’s exterior. SFA Naqvi, representing the mosque committee, argued that the ASI had not explicitly denied the necessity of the whitewashing.

Meanwhile, ASI’s counsel, Manoj Kumar Singh, acknowledged that some flaking had been observed on the outer walls, but emphasised that a comprehensive survey by archaeologists and conservation experts was required to assess the extent of work needed.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 8, during which the ASI report will be reviewed for any further actions.

Security measures ahead of Holi

With Holi celebrations scheduled for March 14, which coincides with Friday prayers during Ramzan, authorities in Sambhal have intensified security measures to ensure communal harmony.

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia outlined a detailed security plan, including:

27 Quick Response Teams (QRTs) deployed across the district.

Six zones and 29 sectors created, with police officers and magistrates assigned to each.

250 CCTV cameras installed, with an additional 100-150 CCTVs set up for surveillance.

PAC battalions deployed for three-tier security.

Drone surveillance and flag marches conducted under the leadership of the DIG.

As the festival approaches, Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary advised those uncomfortable with Holi colours to stay indoors, emphasising that the festival is an annual tradition.

[With agency inputs]