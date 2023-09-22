Allegation of India's link in Sikh killing based on intelligence: Official

The allegation of India's involvement in the killing of a Sikh Canadian is based on human and surveillance intelligence, including signals intelligence of Indian diplomats in Canada, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The official said Thursday that the communications involved Indian officials and Indian diplomats in Canada and that some of the intelligence was provided by a member of the "Five Eyes" intelligence-sharing alliance US, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly, did not say which ally provided the intelligence or give any specific details of what was contained in the intelligence.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation first reported details of the intelligence.