Amarnath Yatra: 10th batch of over 6,400 pilgrims departs from Jammu

More than 6,400 pilgrims, accompanied by a multi-tier security escort, left for the twin base camps of the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Thursday, officials said.
Over 130,000 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the shrine since the start of the 38-day annual yatra through the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 3.
Escorted by CRPF and police personnel, the 10th batch of 6,482 pilgrims, including 4,838 men, 1,387 women, 16 children, and 241 monks, left the Bhagwati Nagar camp here in 268 vehicles between 3:20 am and 4:04 am.
Officials said the first convoy, carrying 2,353 pilgrims in 107 vehicles, left for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The second convoy of 161 vehicles is carrying 4,129 pilgrims who are undertaking the journey via the 48-km traditional Pahalgam route in Anantnag district.
With this, a total of 69,270 pilgrims have departed from the Jammu base camp for the Valley since July 2, when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch.
More than 400,000 people have registered online for the pilgrimage so far. Last year, over 5.10 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine, which houses a naturally formed ice lingam.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app