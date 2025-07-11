Amarnath Yatra: 10th batch of over 6,400 pilgrims departs from Jammu

More than 6,400 pilgrims, accompanied by a multi-tier security escort, left for the twin base camps of the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Thursday, officials said.

Over 130,000 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the shrine since the start of the 38-day annual yatra through the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 3.

Escorted by CRPF and police personnel, the 10th batch of 6,482 pilgrims, including 4,838 men, 1,387 women, 16 children, and 241 monks, left the Bhagwati Nagar camp here in 268 vehicles between 3:20 am and 4:04 am.