Home / India News / Amarnath Yatra: 10th batch of over 6,400 pilgrims departs from Jammu

Amarnath Yatra: 10th batch of over 6,400 pilgrims departs from Jammu

Over 130,000 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the shrine since the start of the 38-day annual yatra through the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 3

Anantnag: Pilgrims ride on mules on their way towards the holy cave shrine of ‘Amarnath', in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir
With this, a total of 69,270 pilgrims have departed from the Jammu base camp for the Valley since July 2 | (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:03 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

More than 6,400 pilgrims, accompanied by a multi-tier security escort, left for the twin base camps of the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Thursday, officials said.

Over 130,000 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the shrine since the start of the 38-day annual yatra through the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 3.

Escorted by CRPF and police personnel, the 10th batch of 6,482 pilgrims, including 4,838 men, 1,387 women, 16 children, and 241 monks, left the Bhagwati Nagar camp here in 268 vehicles between 3:20 am and 4:04 am.

Officials said the first convoy, carrying 2,353 pilgrims in 107 vehicles, left for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The second convoy of 161 vehicles is carrying 4,129 pilgrims who are undertaking the journey via the 48-km traditional Pahalgam route in Anantnag district.

With this, a total of 69,270 pilgrims have departed from the Jammu base camp for the Valley since July 2, when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch.

More than 400,000 people have registered online for the pilgrimage so far. Last year, over 5.10 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine, which houses a naturally formed ice lingam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Trump says he plans to hike tariffs on Canadian goods to 35%

Delhi-NCR remains pleasant after rain; IMD predicts more showers ahead

Himachal Pradesh: Cloudbursts, landslides claim 91 lives since June 20

Delhi HC stays 'Udaipur Files' release, asks petitioners to approach Centre

SC puts brakes on 'disenfranchisement', parties welcome Bihar SIR directive

Topics :AnantnagJammu and KashmirAmarnath yatraAmarnath pilgrims

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story