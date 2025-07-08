Home / India News / Ambedkar wanted judiciary to be free from executive interference: CJI Gavai

Ambedkar wanted judiciary to be free from executive interference: CJI Gavai

Ambedkar had said that we all believe in the supremacy of the Constitution which will keep the country united during peace and war, Gavai said in his address to the legislature

BR Gavai
Ambedkar also said that judiciary should be free from executive interference, he added. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Dr B R Ambedkar spoke about the supremacy of the Constitution and believed that judiciary should be free from interference from the executive, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai said here on Tuesday.

He was speaking after being felicitated by the Maharashtra legislature upon his elevation to the top judicial post.

Ambedkar had said that we all believe in the supremacy of the Constitution which will keep the country united during peace and war, Gavai said in his address to the legislature.

The Constitution gives rights to the three wings -- Executive, Legislature and Judiciary -- and according to Ambedkar, judiciary has to work as a watchdog and custodian of citizens' rights, the chief justice said.

Ambedkar also said that judiciary should be free from executive interference, he added.

The CJI also quoted Ambedkar as stating that the Constitution cannot be static, it has to be organic and keep evolving.

Earlier, both houses of the Maharashtra legislature congratulated Gavai on his elevation to the top post.

He was also felicitated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on behalf of the legislature.

Topics :Chief Justice of IndiaCJIIndian Judiciary

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

