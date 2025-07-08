Ambedkar wanted judiciary to be free from executive interference: CJI Gavai

Dr B R Ambedkar spoke about the supremacy of the Constitution and believed that judiciary should be free from interference from the executive, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai said here on Tuesday.

He was speaking after being felicitated by the Maharashtra legislature upon his elevation to the top judicial post.

Ambedkar had said that we all believe in the supremacy of the Constitution which will keep the country united during peace and war, Gavai said in his address to the legislature.

The Constitution gives rights to the three wings -- Executive, Legislature and Judiciary -- and according to Ambedkar, judiciary has to work as a watchdog and custodian of citizens' rights, the chief justice said.