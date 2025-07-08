Home / India News / Jaipur ranks first in Rajasthan's 'Give Up' national food security drive

The 'Give Up' campaign targets families in the exclusion category - those with a government or semi-government jobholder, pension above ₹1 lakh per year and a total family income over ₹1 lakh

According to available data, over 192,000 ineligible persons have so far opted for the ‘Give Up’ initiative in the district.
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
Jaipur district ranks first in Rajasthan in the number of ineligible beneficiaries voluntarily giving up their benefits under the National Food Security Scheme, as part of the state’s ‘Give Up’ campaign launched in November last year, a government official said. 
 
District civil supplies officer Trilokchand Meena said notices have been issued to 1,536 ineligible people in Jaipur to voluntarily remove their names from the food security list, on the orders of the District Collector Dr Jitendra Kumar Soni. 
 
The program will be run till August 31, he added. No action will be taken against those who voluntarily remove their names from the food security list till that date, he said. After the deadline has passed, recovery will be done at the rate of ₹27 per kilogram with interest. 
 
Meena also said that the campaign is being conducted at all levels in Jaipur. He added that public representatives, officers and other prominent people are promoting the ‘Give Up’ campaign in events such as night chaupals and gram sabhas, leading to its successful implementation. 
 
The ‘Give Up’ campaign targets families in the exclusion category — those with a government or semi-government jobholder, pension above ₹1 lakh per year, total family income over ₹1 lakh, four-wheeler owners, or income tax payers.

Food security in IndiaJaipurRajasthan government

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

