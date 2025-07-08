Jaipur ranks first in Rajasthan's 'Give Up' national food security drive

Jaipur district ranks first in Rajasthan in the number of ineligible beneficiaries voluntarily giving up their benefits under the National Food Security Scheme, as part of the state’s ‘Give Up’ campaign launched in November last year, a government official said.

According to available data, over 192,000 ineligible persons have so far opted for the ‘Give Up’ initiative in the district.

District civil supplies officer Trilokchand Meena said notices have been issued to 1,536 ineligible people in Jaipur to voluntarily remove their names from the food security list, on the orders of the District Collector Dr Jitendra Kumar Soni.