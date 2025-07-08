Home / India News / Parl panel seeks answers on Air India crash, fare hike post-Pahalgam attack

Parl panel seeks answers on Air India crash, fare hike post-Pahalgam attack

A parliamentary panel questioned civil aviation leaders on the Air India crash investigation, the sudden airfare hike to Srinagar, and called for a security audit amid safety concerns

air india plane crash
PAC discusses Air India crash, airfare surge post Pahalgam terror attack with aviation officials | Image: Bloomberg
Sarnja Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 4:53 PM IST
A Parliamentary panel on Tuesday held a meeting with top aviation officials and airline executives over pressing civil aviation concerns, including the recent Air India plane crash. During the meeting, the Parliament committee also addressed airfare hikes following the Pahalgam terror attack in April.
 
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by senior Congress leader K C Venugopal, met with representatives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, airline CEOs, and airport authorities. Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson was among the key attendees. 

What was on the agenda?

According to PTI, the meeting aimed to collect oral evidence on the "levy and regulation of fees, tariffs, user charges, etc. on public infrastructure and other public utilities".
 
Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), and AAICLAS were present at the high-level meeting.
 

Air India crash probe in focus

Several MPs raised questions about the Air India crash that occurred on June 12 in Ahmedabad. The flight, headed to London’s Gatwick Airport, crashed shortly after take-off, claiming the lives of nearly 270 people.
 
Committee members wanted clarity on the progress of the investigation and sought a timeline for completing the analysis of the aircraft's black boxes. The crash has raised serious concerns about aviation safety and emergency preparedness.
 

Airfare spike post Pahalgam attack

The panel also expressed concern over the sudden and steep rise in flight ticket prices to Srinagar following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which left 26 people dead. Lawmakers noted that such pricing practices appeared exploitative during times of crisis and called for stronger regulation.
 
The fare surge was reportedly linked to heightened tensions and travel demand post-attack, alongside restrictions imposed by the government.
 
According to a report by The Economic Times at the time, ticket prices for a one-way economy seat from Srinagar to Delhi surged to ₹65,000, up from the usual ₹6,000-8,000. Meanwhile, flights to Mumbai and Bengaluru followed suit, crossing ₹30,000 in many cases.
 
DGCA had issued an advisory directing airlines to cap fares on flights from Srinagar.
 

PAC demands BCAS security audit

Members of the PAC also demanded a full audit of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), citing the need for tighter oversight on airport and airline safety mechanisms.
 

 

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

