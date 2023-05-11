Home / India News / Amending rules to recruit women as constables in CISF, Govt tells Delhi HC

Amending rules to recruit women as constables in CISF, Govt tells Delhi HC

The Centre has informed the Delhi High Court that it is considering bringing in provisions to recruit women on an equal basis with men to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) positions

IANS New Delhi
Amending rules to recruit women as constables in CISF, Govt tells Delhi HC

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre has informed the Delhi High Court that it is considering bringing in provisions to recruit women on an equal basis with men to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) positions of constable/driver and constable/driver-cum-pump operator (driver for Fire Services).

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing Kush Kalra's 2018 petition challenging the CISF's advertisement inviting applications from only male candidates.

It is Kalra's case that there was no justification for not hiring women for the positions because human rights of women are unalienable, integral, and indivisible parts of human rights.

Moreover, the bench was informed that similar changes are under consideration for other paramilitary organisations.

The counsel for the Centre sought eight weeks time for finishing up the process of changing the recruitment rules.

"Learned CGSC (central government standing counsel) has informed this court that a proposal has already been forwarded by CISF on March 23, 2023 for amending the Recruitment Rules in order to make provision for recruitment of women/females for the post of constable/driver and constable/driver-cum-pump operator (driver for Fire Services) in CISF at par with males," the bench recorded.

"It is also informed by him that similar amendments are being made in respect of Recruitment Rules governing the other paramilitary Organisations," the court noted.

Accordingly, the matter was posted for hearing next on August 29.

"The respondents (Centre and CISF) are practising institutional discrimination, without any rational basis depriving females the right to serve in the aforementioned posts. The state cannot enact any law which is inconsistent with/in derogation of fundamental rights and as a consequence thereof, respondents cannot frame any law/rules/bye laws/regulations for its functioning which is inconsistent with or in derogation of fundamental rights," the plea filed through advocate Charu Wali Khanna read.

The petition also inquired about the CISF's efforts to promote gender equality.

--IANS

spr/vd

Also Read

UP police dept says promoting 21,295 constables to head constables

Congestion at airports: CISF adds 100 more personnel at security counters

PM Modi lauds CISF for organising Raising Day parade outside Delhi

HC imposes Rs 10,000 cost on MHA, Personnel min on CISF inspectors' plea

US to control land sales to foreigners within 100 miles of 8 military bases

Deploying AI tools to reduce international scam calls by 50%: WhatsApp

Rajeev Chandrasekhar to launch 3rd SemiconIndia Future Design Roadshow

EAM Jaishankar calls on Bangladesh PM Hasina, discusses issues of interest

Road projects under HAM face funding, execution challenges: Report

UK supports priorities set by India during G20 presidency: British envoy

Topics :Delhi High CourtwomenCISF

First Published: May 11 2023 | 11:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story