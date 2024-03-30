Amid tight security, Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest in UP's Ghazipur

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was laid to rest at the Kali Bagh burial ground in Ghazipur on Saturday.

The body was brought to the family's ancestral burial ground, about half a km from their residence, where a grave was dug on Friday. The local administration made elaborate security arrangements outside Ansari's residence and the burial ground.

Ansari died due to a cardiac arrest on Thursday. His body was brought to his hometown around midnight on Friday, family sources said, adding the burial rituals took place at the residence.

The body was taken to the Kali Bagh burial ground in a procession led by family members, including his son Umar Ansari and brother Afzal Ansari. A large crowd accompanied the procession and some also raised slogans.

Police faced a tough time in managing the crowd who tried to force their way into the burial ground where entry was restricted. Security personnel, including that of the paramilitary, were deployed at strength around the Ansari residence and the burial ground.

DIG of Varanasi Range O P Singh said adequate police force was deployed everywhere.

The Ansari family is cooperating with the police. People have been coming since Friday night and announcements were being made to ensure that there is no overcrowding at any point, the police officer said.

In a post on X on Friday, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and Mukhtar Ansari's nephew Suhaib Ansari said, "My uncle Mukhtar Ansari passed away last night. Tomorrow, at 10 am, he will be buried in our Kali Bagh graveyard of Yusufpur Mohammadabad (Ghazipur). All of you are requested to pray for the forgiveness of the deceased."



Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged in the Banda jail, was rushed to the Rani Durgawati Medical College on Thursday night when his health deteriorated. He died at the hospital during treatment.

After the post-mortem on Friday, a convoy carrying Ansari's body left Banda for his native place in Ghazipur amid heavy security. The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police vehicles along the 400-kilometre route via several Uttar Pradesh districts.