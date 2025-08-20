Home / India News / Yamuna flowing below danger mark, govt keeping close watch: CM Rekha Gupta

Yamuna flowing below danger mark, govt keeping close watch: CM Rekha Gupta

The water level in the Yamuna at 6 am was 204.76 metre at Old Railway Bridge (ORB), below the danger mark, she said in a post on X

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
There was 31,016 Cusecs discharge from Hathnikund barrage, while 41,200 Cusecs from the Wazirabad barrage, she said (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:09 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Yamuna was flowing below the danger mark on Wednesday morning and said that the government is keeping a close watch on the situation.

The water level in the Yamuna at 6 am was 204.76 metre at Old Railway Bridge (ORB), below the danger mark, she said in a post on X.

The danger mark of water in the river is 205.33 metre. The flood water had started receding in the river from Tuesday.

The satisfactory thing is that the water level is munch lower than the danger mark. Exit discharge is higher than the inlet, she said.

"Rest assured the situation is fully under control. Our monitoring and management system is active round the clock and close watch is being maintained on every situation," she said.

There was 31,016 Cusecs discharge from Hathnikund barrage, while 41,200 Cusecs from the Wazirabad barrage, she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Yamuna riverYamunaDelhiRekha Gupta

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

