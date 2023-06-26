Home / India News / Rain lashes several parts of Haryana, Punjab in 24 hours: Weather office

Rain lashes several parts of Haryana, Punjab in 24 hours: Weather office

In Punjab, Amritsar was the wettest place with the rainfall recorded at 113.2 mm. It was followed by Gurdaspur (26.7 mm), Faridkot (24.8 mm), Ferozepur (16 mm) and Pathankot (14.1 mm)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 12:10 PM IST
Several parts of Punjab and Haryana were lashed by rain during the past 24 hours, the weather office said on Monday.

In the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am, Haryana's Rohtak received 96.3 mm rainfall. It was followed by Narnaul (24 mm), Karnal (22.1 mm), Kurukshetra (19.5 mm), Gurugram (9.5 mm), Ambala (7.4 mm), Sirsa (4.9 mm) and Bhiwani (1.7 mm), according to a Met office report.

In Punjab, Amritsar was the wettest place with the rainfall recorded at 113.2 mm. It was followed by Gurdaspur (26.7 mm), Faridkot (24.8 mm), Ferozepur (16 mm) and Pathankot (14.1 mm).

RainfallHaryanaPunjab

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

