Amit Shah inaugurates Gujarat's largest waste-to-energy plant in Ahmedabad

On the eve of the Gujarati New Year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the state's largest waste-to-energy plant in Ahmedabad as a step towards a 'Clean Ahmedabad'.

The inauguration of the PPP-based Waste-to-Energy Plant at Piplaj, Ahmedabad, was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, and Minister of State for Cooperation and Rural Industries Jagdish Vishwakarma.

After unveiling the commemorative plaque, Amit Shah visited the plant, where he cut the ribbon and officially commenced its operations. During his visit, Shah received a detailed briefing on the plant's various departments and operational processes.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has long managed thousands of metric tons of waste daily at Pirana. To further waste management and environmental goals, AMC established this waste-to-energy plant in partnership with the private sector. This facility will not only support city cleanliness and energy production but will also aid in environmental conservation.

This significant Waste-to-Energy Plant, developed at Piplaj in collaboration with Jindal Urban Waste Management Limited, will process 1,000 metric tons of waste daily, producing 15 megawatts of electricity per hour.

The plant utilizes RDF-based Martin Reverse Grate Firing Technology, incinerating municipal solid waste in boilers to generate 65 TPH of steam. This steam powers turbines, producing 15 megawatts of electricity per hour, which is then supplied to the power grid. Built at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 375 crore, the plant showcases an impactful solution to solid waste management.

The event was also attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin, Lok Sabha MP Dinesh Makwana, several Ahmedabad MLAs, Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, Municipal Commissioner M Thennarasan, officials from the Municipal Corporation, Jindal Urban Waste Management Limited, and a significant number of employees.