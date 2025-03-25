Amit Shah welcomes 2 Hurriyat-linked groups severing ties with separatism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday welcomed a move by two constituents of the Hurriyat Conference to cut ties with separatism.

In a post on X, the Home Minister emphasised that separatism in Kashmir is now a thing of the past. Shah said it is due to the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government that separatism is now "tossed out of Jammu and Kashmir."

"It is a big victory for PM Modi's vision for building a developed, unified, and peaceful Bharat," he said.

Hurriyat Conference is a coalition of various separatist outfits in Kashmir. The group has been accused by the Indian government of supporting separatism and militancy, leading to a crackdown on its leaders and finances in recent years.

On March 21, Shah replied to a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the workings of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). In his response, Shah noted that the "zero-tolerance policy" adopted by the government has brought terrorism, naxalism, and insurgency on the verge of end.

He credited PM Modi for "laying the foundation of democracy in Kashmir," highlighting that during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, not a single bullet was fired, and 98 per cent of the people cast their votes.

Last year, the government told Parliament about the reduced terrorist activities in Kashmir in recent years. Terrorist attacks have decreased from 228 in 2018 to 46 in 2023, with only 11 incidents reported between January and July 2024. Similarly, the number of security personnel killed declined from 91 in 2018 to 30 in 2023, and 17 up to July 2024. Civilian casualties also saw a reduction, from 55 in 2018 to 14 in both 2023 and the first half of 2024.