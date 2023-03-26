Amit Shah lights into Cong for forgetting those who fought for Hyderabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lit into the Congress, alleging that it never remembered those who fought and sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Hyderabad from the brutal' Nizam rule.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the Gorata Martyrs' Memorial and statue of the country's first Home Minister late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Gorata village in the district, Shah also slammed the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana government for "hesitating" to celebrate the Hyderabad Liberation Day.

Recalling the horror of Gorata on May 9, 1948, the Union Minister said 200 people were massacred by the brutal" Nizam even though the country had become independent.

More than 200 people were massacred here in Gorata by the brutal Nizam but due to its appeasement policy, the Congress never remembered those who fought and sacrificed their lives for Hyderabad liberation only for its greed for vote bank, Shah said.

Paying his obeisance to Sardar Patel, he said had there not been Patel, Hyderabad would not have been liberated.

Hitting out at the Telangana government, Shah said, The Telangana government is hesitating to celebrate the Hyderabad Liberation Day, but the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to celebrate the day in a grand manner.

He pointed out that the BJP had celebrated it last year in Telangana and this year too they will celebrate the day.

Shah appealed to the people to form a BJP government in Karnataka so that it can build a grand martyrs' memorial at Gorata at a cost of Rs 50 crore which will attract tourists not only from Karnataka but also from across the country who will be told about the story of the people of Gorata.