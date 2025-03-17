Amit Shah likely to visit West Bengal on March 29-30, says Sukanta Majumdar

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar has said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal on March 29 and 30; however, he pointed out that the confirmation is still pending.

"He (Union Home Minister Amit Shah) might come (to West Bengal) on 29th (March) and 30th, the whole day, he will give time to West Bengal BJP workers, we have received information like that. But he is the Union Home Minister, so till a confirmation comes, we won't be able to say anything. As of now, this is the probable date," Majumdar told ANI on Sunday.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on a visit three-day visit to Assam where he inaugurated several projects and addressed the 57th Annual Conference of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU).

On Sunday, Amit Shah addressed the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) as the Chief Guest in Assam's Kokrajhar.

Union Minister Shah, in his address, said that the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) has played a significant role in establishing peace, development, and enthusiasm in the region. Without the ABSU's role, the Bodo Accord would not have been possible, and peace would not have been established in Bodoland.

On this occasion, Shah also paid tribute to the five thousand martyrs who fought for the peace of Bodoland. "When the entire Bodoland is following the path shown by its leader, Upendra Nath Brahma Ji, the government has decided to name a prominent road in Delhi as Bodopa Upendra Nath Brahma Marg. He also mentioned that in the first week of April, a program will be held in Delhi where a bust of Upendra Nath Brahma Ji will be unveiled," he said.

He said, "The Modi government and the Assam government will bring every dream of Bodopa Upendra Nath Brahma Ji to fruition.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that ABSU is advancing education, empowerment, and development. ABSU's efforts are responsible for the fact that today, students can take their exams up to the 12th grade in the Bodo language. As a result, our Bodo language has been recognized and will remain alive for many years to come.

He further stated that today's event sends a strong message of the peace established in Bodoland.

Amit Shah said that when the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) peace agreement was signed on January 27, 2020, the opposition mocked it. However, today, the central government and the Assam government have fulfilled 82 percent of the conditions of this agreement. He further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India will implement 100 percent of this agreement in the next two years. After that, there will be lasting peace in the BTR.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that under the BTR peace agreement, the government removed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from the entire BTR area on April 1, 2022.

He also mentioned that under the Government of India's 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) program, today, the mushroom from Kokrajhar, known as "Mushroom From Bodoland," is being included in the menus of hotels in Delhi. This has become possible due to the peace established in Bodoland. He further stated that because of the peace, Bodoland was able to host the Durand Cup tournament. He appealed to the athletes of Bodoland to start preparing for the potential Olympics in India in 2036.