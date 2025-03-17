Delhi braces for warm week ahead as mercury set to touch 37 degree Celsius

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies on Monday morning after experiencing significant weather changes over the past few days. Rain on March 14 helped improve air quality, bringing it into the 'satisfactory' category.

Weather updates for today

The day's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius. This week, Delhi will be affected by a western disturbance impacting the western Himalayas from March 19. The relative humidity is 21 per cent, and the wind speed is 21 km/h. Strong surface winds (20-30 km/h) are likely to prevail during the day.