Amit Shah to join Durga Puja festivities, inaugurate pandals in Kolkata

Shah will inaugurate the pandal of the Santosh Mitra Square Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity in north Kolkata on Friday

Amit Shah
Shah will then visit the Kalighat temple in south Kolkata and offer puja (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 9:56 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in Durga Puja festivities in Kolkata on Friday.

He arrived in the metropolis on Thursday night and was received at the airport by senior state BJP leader Rahul Sinha.

Shah will inaugurate the pandal of the Santosh Mitra Square Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity in north Kolkata on Friday.

Organised by BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh, the Durga Puja pandal has showcased 'Operation Sindoor'.

Shah will then visit the Kalighat temple in south Kolkata and offer puja.

Later, he will inaugurate the Durga Puja pandal of the BJP-backed Paschim Banga Sanskriti Mancha at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) in Salt Lake. He will leave the city in the evening. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Amit ShahKolkataDurga Pujadurga puja in BengalWest BengalBJP

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

