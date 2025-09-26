Low-pressure system to bring rain to Maharashtra; monsoon retreat delayed

Several parts of Maharashtra are likely to experience cloudy weather and increased rainfall between September 26 and 28 due to a low-pressure system developed over the Bay of Bengal, the authorities have said.
The southwest monsoon is not expected to withdraw from the state before October 5, the Maharashtra government's Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) said a statement posted on X on Thursday.
"South Vidarbha and adjoining areas of Marathwada are likely to receive moderate rainfall from the afternoon of September 26. Districts including Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Yavatmal and Nanded are expected to witness showers, while light rain and overcast conditions may prevail in remaining parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada," it said.
The state agriculture department has advised farmers to plan their agricultural operations in accordance with the weather forecast and to safeguard harvested crops from rain and gusty winds, it said.
Authorities have also warned of a possible rise in water levels in dams across south Marathwada, Konkan and the 'ghat' (mountainous) regions of western Maharashtra, which could trigger flooding in rivers and streams.
The State Disaster Management Department has urged citizens to remain alert and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, the statement said.
The government has said that 31 districts have been experiencing continuous rainfall this month. So far, 50 lakh hectares of farmland and standing crops have been damaged in the state. According to it, Rs 2,215 crore have been provided from the State Disaster Relief Fund, and more funds have been sought from the Centre.
Flooding caused by heavy rains destroyed crops on lakhs of acres in parts of the state, especially the Marathwada region, and claimed the lives of some people in the past few days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
