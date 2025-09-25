Home / India News / Datanomics: Punjab still at top in stubble burning, MP closing in

Datanomics: Punjab still at top in stubble burning, MP closing in

The share of Madhya Pradesh has seen a steep surge in farm fire incidents in recent years, accounting for 35 per cent of total in the country

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely
premium
In 2024, stubble burning accounted for 35 per cent of Delhi’s air pollution. The highest contribution was in 2021, when it peaked at 48 per cent.
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 11:55 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai recently questioned the Punjab government as to why errant farmers should not be arrested for continuing to burn stubble.  However, Punjab, which has long been the state with the highest number of farm fire incidents, has seen its share decline sharply in recent times.  In contrast, Madhya Pradesh (MP) has recorded a steep rise in its sha­re, almost on a par with Punjab. 
 
MP’s share in stubble burning cases surges
 
The share of Madhya Pradesh has seen a steep surge in farm fire incidents in recent years, accounting for 35.33 per cent of the total incidents in the country. Punjab saw decline in its share to 38.72 per cent in 2024. Meanwhile, total incidents of stubble burning declined by 80 per cent over five years till 2024. 
 
Percentage share of states in paddy stubble burning incidents 
 
  Note: The data is from Sep 15-Nov 11, the period between the harvesting of paddycrop and sowing of next Rabi crop (2) NCR refers to the National Capital Region, including adjoining districts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan falling under NCR (3) The data shows the active fire events due to paddy residue burning are monitored using satellite remote sensing
 
Nearly 60% of MP’s farm fire cases from 5 districts 
Madhya  Pradesh (total cases in no.) 
 
Delhi’s air more toxic in Oct-Dec due to farm fires
 
  In 2024, stubble burning accounted for 35 per cent of Delhi’s air pollution.  The highest contribution was in 2021, when it peaked at 48 per cent. With incidents of stubble burning coming down and Punjab's share declining, Delhi may witness less air pollution this year if the trend continues.
 
 
*Particulate matter 2.5 refers to the fine inhalable particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or smaller. Note: Data as of Oct 8 to Dec 7 in 2024, Oct 22 to Dec 10 in 2023, Oct 12 to Dec 01 in 2022, Oct 10 to Nov 23 in 2021, Oct 10 to Dec 03 in 2020.   Source: A written reply in Parliament

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Terrorism remains a 'persistent threat' to development, says EAM Jaishankar

Today's highlights: Tax burden on people will reduce further, says PM Modi

Diljit Dosanjh bags Best Actor nomination for Chamkila in 2025 Intl Emmys

Centre cancels FCRA licence of Sonam Wangchuk's NGO amid Leh protest

PM Modi invites global investors to tap India's food processing sector

Topics :Stubble burningPunjab GovernmentPunjabMadhya PradeshChief Justice of Indiaair pollution

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story