Datanomics: Punjab still at top in stubble burning, MP closing in

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai recently questioned the Punjab government as to why errant farmers should not be arrested for continuing to burn stubble. However, Punjab, which has long been the state with the highest number of farm fire incidents, has seen its share decline sharply in recent times. In contrast, Madhya Pradesh (MP) has recorded a steep rise in its sha­re, almost on a par with Punjab.

MP’s share in stubble burning cases surges

The share of Madhya Pradesh has seen a steep surge in farm fire incidents in recent years, accounting for 35.33 per cent of the total incidents in the country. Punjab saw decline in its share to 38.72 per cent in 2024. Meanwhile, total incidents of stubble burning declined by 80 per cent over five years till 2024.

Percentage share of states in paddy stubble burning incidents Note: The data is from Sep 15-Nov 11, the period between the harvesting of paddycrop and sowing of next Rabi crop (2) NCR refers to the National Capital Region, including adjoining districts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan falling under NCR (3) The data shows the active fire events due to paddy residue burning are monitored using satellite remote sensing Nearly 60% of MP’s farm fire cases from 5 districts Madhya Pradesh (total cases in no.) Delhi’s air more toxic in Oct-Dec due to farm fires In 2024, stubble burning accounted for 35 per cent of Delhi’s air pollution. The highest contribution was in 2021, when it peaked at 48 per cent. With incidents of stubble burning coming down and Punjab's share declining, Delhi may witness less air pollution this year if the trend continues.