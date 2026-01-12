No waiting list, no RAC: Vande Bharat Sleeper train fare, route, features

As Indian Railways prepares to roll out the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express next week, passengers will see a major change from regular long-distance train travel -- there will be no waiting list and no Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC).

Unlike most express trains, the Vande Bharat Sleeper will issue only confirmed tickets. RAC and waitlisted tickets will not be allowed, the Indian Express reported.

“Minimum chargeable distance shall be 400 km... Only confirmed tickets shall be issued for this train. Accordingly, there shall be no provision for RAC/waitlisted/partially confirmed tickets. All available berths will be available from the day of advance reservation period (ARP),” said the Railway Board in its circular issued January 9.

In regular AC coaches, waitlisted tickets are cancelled automatically if they remain unconfirmed. However, RAC tickets are usually allowed, where two passengers share a side lower berth. This option will not exist on the Vande Bharat Sleeper.

ALSO READ | First Vande Bharat sleeper train to start in Jan: Check route, fares The first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Howrah-Guwahati route next week. The train is expected to cut travel time by nearly three hours compared to existing express services. These trains are designed for overnight journeys, starting late in the evening and reaching the destination the next morning.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Fare structure

Ticket prices for the Vande Bharat Sleeper will be slightly higher than those of premium trains such as the Rajdhani Express. Passengers will have to pay a minimum fare for 400 km, even if their journey is shorter.

The per-kilometre fares are:

• ₹2.4 per km for 3AC

• ₹3.1 per km for 2AC

• ₹3.8 per km for 1AC

For the minimum 400-km distance, fares will be:

• ₹960 (3AC)

• ₹1,240 (2AC)

• ₹1,520 (1AC)

GST will be charged separately.

For the 1,000-km Howrah–Guwahati route, fares will be:

• ₹2,400 (3AC)

• ₹3,100 (2AC)

• ₹3,800 (1AC)

For a 2,000-km journey, fares rise to:

• ₹4,800 (3AC)

• ₹6,200 (2AC)

• ₹7,600 (1AC)

How fares compare with Rajdhani

The fares are higher than those of existing premium trains. For instance, the CSMT–Delhi Rajdhani charges around ₹2.10 per km in 3AC, ₹2.85 in 2AC and ₹3.53 in 1AC.

ALSO READ: Vande Bharat sleeper clears final high-speed trial at 180 kmph: Railways On the Howrah-Guwahati stretch, the highest fares on the Saraighat Express are ₹1,410 (3AC), ₹1,985 (2AC) and ₹3,320 (1AC).

Stops and coach composition

The first Vande Bharat Sleeper will halt at 10 stations across West Bengal and Assam. In West Bengal, it will stop in Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, Murshidabad, Malda, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts. In Assam, the train will stop in Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon.

The train will have 16 coaches -- 11 3AC, four 2AC and one 1AC. Like other long-distance trains, it will also have quotas for women, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and railway staff, the news report said.

Speed and safety features

Although the train is capable of running at 180 kmph, it will operate at speeds of up to 130 kmph for safety reasons. In comparison, Rajdhani Express trains run at an average speed of 80-90 kmph.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper is equipped with the Kavach automatic train protection system, an emergency talk-back system and automatic doors with vestibules. Other features include improved suspension for smoother rides, noise reduction, better-designed berths, disinfectant technology for cleanliness and advanced driver controls.