Amritpal Singh's family under house arrest amid law and order concerns

Tarsem Singh, father of 'Waris Punjab De' chief and independent MP Amritpal Singh, claimed on Tuesday that he and his family were placed under house arrest by Punjab Police.

According to Tarsem Singh, the action was initiated after authorities received information suggesting his involvement in a protest organised by Quami Insaaf Morcha. Police personnel were reportedly deployed outside his residence, restricting the movement of all household members.

Speaking to ANI, Tarsem Singh alleged, "Police have been deployed here, and I have been told that I have been placed under house arrest. On asking the police the reason behind it, I was told that this was done based on the information that I was going to take part in a protest by Quami Insaaf Morcha... All members of the household have been placed under house arrest... Punjab Police is doing this."

However, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Arun Sharma said, "To ensure law and order stability, police have been deployed as per orders from senior officers. Family members of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, who reportedly joined the Quami Insaaf Morcha protest today, have all been placed under house arrest."

Earlier, Tarsem Singh, the father of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief and independent MP Amritpal Singh, appealed to the people of Punjab to come in large numbers at the launch of the party on January 14 and said that the regional party will be for saving Punjab and 'path.'.

"We appealed to the people of Punjab to come in large numbers to the 'Panthic' gathering at Sri Muktsar Sahib on 14th January. We will be announcing a regional party for saving Punjab and 'panth'...A five-member committee will be formed that will be taking further decisions," Tarsem Singh told ANI.

Tarsem Singh, the father of Amritpal Singh, is going to launch a political party on January 14.

"The party will be launched on January 14 in Sri Muktsar Sahib on the occasion of Maghi. A working committee will be announced that will decide on the party constitution and other things... I appeal to the people of Punjab to support the party and save Punjab from various issues like drugs, conversions, and farmers," Tarsem Singh told ANI on January 3.

Amritpal Singh, who won the 2024 Lok Sazha elections from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency as an independent candidate, is originally a resident of Jallu Kheda village in Amritsar and is currently lodged in jail in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

He used to live in Dubai before his return to Punjab in 2022, after the death of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu. After his return, he became the chief of Deep Sidhu's pro-Khalistani organisation, Waris Punjab De.

He was arrested from Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters on February 23, 2023, staged a protest at the Ajnala police station and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides, who was taken into custody for making inflammatory and pro-Khalistan statements.

In the 2024 parliamentary elections, Amritpal Singh won from the Khadoor Sahib seat. He was also granted a four-day custody parole and brought to Delhi to take an oath as a Lok Sabha member.