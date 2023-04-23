Home / India News / Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

Amritpal Singh was on the run since March 18 after the Punjab police launched a crackdown following storming of the Ajnala police station by his supporters to secure release of an arrested associate

BS Web Team New Delhi
Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 8:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Wanted fugitive Amritpal Singh has been arrested from Punjab's Moga district, the Punjab Police informed in a tweet on Sunday. Amritpal has been on the run since March 18. 

In February, Amritpal and his supporters barged into the Ajnala police station near Amritsar, extracting an assurance that an arrested man would be released. Since then Singh, who claims to be a follower of the Khalistani separatist and terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, has been labelled as a pro-Khalistan and the Punjab police launched a crackdown following the storming of the Ajnala police station.

#AmritpalSingh arrested in Moga, Punjab.

Further details will be shared by #PunjabPolice

Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share. — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 23, 2023



Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Punjab government for its crackdown on Amritpal Singh. 

"There is no wave (of Khalistan). Many times, some people try, but the governments have done their job. The Punjab government has done a good job, the Centre has supported. We are monitoring the situation closely," Shah said while speaking at a media conclave in Benguluru.

Dubai returned Amritpal Singh took over as chief of Waris Punjab De in September 2022, after its founder Deep Sidhu passed away. 

"Waris Punjab De" was started by lawyer-turned-actor Deep Sidhu in September 2021, before the Punjab Assembly elections. Sidhu started the organisation as a pressure group to protect and fight for the rights of Punjab and raise social issues. 

Deep Sidhu came to limlight during a farmers' protest in 2020. Delhi Police later booked him for his alleged role in the violence on Republic Day in 2021 at Red Fort. 

However, Deep Sidhu's family has denied any links with saying they never appointed him as the chief of their son's organisation and had no idea how he took over as "Waris Punjab De" head.

Topics :Punjab GovernmentPunjab PoliceKhalistan movementBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 7:47 AM IST

Also Read

No leaves for Punjab police till Apr 14 as Amritpal calls for Sarbat Khalsa

Amritpal Singh and Waris Punjab De: Everything you need to know about them

Amritpal Singh in Hoshiarpur? Police launch door-to-door operation

Amritpal had cosmetic surgery done to resemble Bhindranwale, says report

Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh still on the run from Punjab cops: Report

Two Punjabs: Contrasting fate of Sikhs on either side of Indo-Pak border

LIVE: Amritpal Singh likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam

Jaishankar calls on Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, discusses cricket, more

Himachal reports 103 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 1,719

DYFI to ask hundred questions to PM Modi ahead of his Kerala visit

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story