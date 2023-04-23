Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

Wanted fugitive Amritpal Singh has been arrested from Punjab's Moga district, the Punjab Police informed in a tweet on Sunday. Amritpal has been on the run since March 18.



In February, Amritpal and his supporters barged into the Ajnala police station near Amritsar, extracting an assurance that an arrested man would be released. Since then Singh, who claims to be a follower of the Khalistani separatist and terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, has been labelled as a pro-Khalistan and the Punjab police launched a crackdown following the storming of the Ajnala police station.

#AmritpalSingh arrested in Moga, Punjab.



Further details will be shared by #PunjabPolice



Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share. — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 23, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Punjab government for its crackdown on Amritpal Singh.

"There is no wave (of Khalistan). Many times, some people try, but the governments have done their job. The Punjab government has done a good job, the Centre has supported. We are monitoring the situation closely," Shah said while speaking at a media conclave in Benguluru.

Dubai returned Amritpal Singh took over as chief of Waris Punjab De in September 2022, after its founder Deep Sidhu passed away.

"Waris Punjab De" was started by lawyer-turned-actor Deep Sidhu in September 2021, before the Punjab Assembly elections. Sidhu started the organisation as a pressure group to protect and fight for the rights of Punjab and raise social issues.

Deep Sidhu came to limlight during a farmers' protest in 2020. Delhi Police later booked him for his alleged role in the violence on Republic Day in 2021 at Red Fort.

However, Deep Sidhu's family has denied any links with saying they never appointed him as the chief of their son's organisation and had no idea how he took over as "Waris Punjab De" head.