AMU signs MoU with US university to boost academic collaboration

The AMU has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a US university to expand joint academic research, faculty development and instructional programmes.

The agreement between the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and the University of Houston, with support from the Consulate General of India, Houston, reflects a shared commitment to knowledge, inclusion, and global engagement among the faculty and students of both institutions, officials said.

The MoU builds on the vital role played by alumni and academic leaders in both countries in nurturing long-term partnerships and creating opportunities for young scholars and innovators.

Consul General D C Manjunath underlined that such collaborations are key pillars of the IndiaUS higher education partnership and are fully aligned with India's National Education Policy (NEP) focussed on internationalisation of higher education and global academic mobility.