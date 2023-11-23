Anand Mahindra prays for rescue of 41 trapped workers in Uttarkashi tunnel

Anand Mahindra on Wednesday offered prayers for the 41 labourers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel and hoped that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team undertaking the rescue mission will be able to bring them home.

The workers ended up trapped in the passage following a landslide on Diwali (November 12). Rescue teams at the site have said that the workers caught inside the passage are expected to be out in the next few hours. The tunnel, part of the centre's aggressive Char Dham project, is situated among Silkyara and Dandalgaon in Uttarakhand, on the road proposed to connect Uttarkashi and Yamunotri. Work on the 4.5 km tunnel has been majorly finished.

Anand Mahindra tweeted on the tunnel rescue The Mahindra Group chairman called the NDRF personnel "heroes" and said he knows that "they will bring them out as soon as possible." He further tweeted, “Our collective, national prayers for their rescue. The @NDRFHQ are heroes & I know they will bring them out as soon as possible”.

Our collective, national prayers for their rescue. The @NDRFHQ are heroes & I know they will bring them out as soon as possible. ???????? — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 22, 2023

Prior to Thursday morning, RD Dwivedi, Chief Scientist and tunnel expert from Roorkee Research Centre arrived at the Silkyara tunnel site where the rescue operation is in progress to draw out the trapped labourers. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is likewise at the Silkyara tunnel site where the rescue operation is in progress. Post arrangements for the Uttarkashi tunnel rescue A 41-bed hospital has likewise been kept prepared at the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for medical examination and care of trapped labourers after they are rescued from the tunnel in Uttarkashi. The 41 men have been stranded in the passage for 12 days at this point, during which they have just received a few appropriate meals. The tunnel, part of the Char Dham project, is situated between Silkyara and Dandalgaon in Uttarakhand, on the road proposed to link Uttarkashi and Yamunotri. Work on the 4.5-km tunnel has been almost finished. Prayers to God are likewise being offered at a temple that has been worked at the principal entrance of the tunnel where rescue tasks are continuous.



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel