Home / India News / Rajouri encounter: LeT terrorist, trained on Pak and Afghan fronts, killed

Rajouri encounter: LeT terrorist, trained on Pak and Afghan fronts, killed

Four Army personnel, including two captains of special forces, were killed and two others injured in the encounter on Wednesday

Press Trust of India Rajouri/Jammu
Fresh firing resumed this morning in Bajimaal area of Dharmsal belt after an overnight halt. (Representative image)

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 5:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist was on Thursday killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.

Four Army personnel, including two captains of special forces, were killed and two others injured in the encounter on Wednesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Fresh firing resumed this morning in Bajimaal area of Dharmsal belt after an overnight halt. The area was cordoned off overnight with induction of additional security forces to ensure terrorists engaged in the encounter do not escape from the highly forested area, they said.

In the firing, one Pakistani terrorist has been killed, the spokesman said.

He has been identified as Quari, a hardcore terrorist, he said.

"He has been trained on Pakistan and Afghan front. He is a highly ranked terrorist leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba", he said.

The Pakistani terrorist has been active in Rajouri-Poonch along with his group from the past one year, he said, adding he is also believed to be the mastermind of the Dangri and Kandi attacks.

Quari was sent to revive terrorism in the region, the spokesman said, adding he is an expert in IEDs.

Seven civilians were killed in an attack in Dangri in January this year.

Also Read

Ahead of 26/11 anniversary, Israel designates LeT as terror organisation

Terrorist killed in encounter with forces in J-K's Reasi; op underway

J-K encounter: 5 Lashkar terrorists killed, bodies being retrieved

Second terrorist killed during encounter in J-K's Rajouri, total tally at 3

Police arrests 3 LeT terrorist associates in J-K's Budgam district

India should be cautious on labour provisions in FTA negotiations: Experts

NBFCs should remain cautious on lending as suggested by RBI, says FM

Army recruitment rallies in different parts of Bihar and Jharkhand

Vivo PMLA case: Delhi Court extends judicial custody of accused till Dec 7

Justice Fathima Beevi, India's first woman judge of Supreme Court, dies

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lashkar-e-Taiba terroristJammu and Kashmircross border terrorismNational Security

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Madhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cos

AI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issues

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story