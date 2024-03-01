Sensex (    %)
                        
Who is Radhika Merchant? Know everything about Ambani family's new member

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are going to tie the knot in July 2024. Here is all you need to know about Radhika Merchant

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Mar 01 2024

Radhika Merchant will soon become a member of the Ambani family, which is India’s richest. She is the fiancee of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani. Radhika and Anant got engaged in December 2022 and will tie the knot in July 2024. Radhika also hails from a business family and she is also a successful businesswoman and a trained classical dancer.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, the founder of Encore Healthcare. Viren Merchant, father of Radhika Merchant, is the CEO of Encore Healthcare and a board member of a steel manufacturing company, APL Apollo Tubes. Radhika's mother Shaila is the director of Encore Healthcare. Radhika also holds the position of board director in Encore Health and her interest expands in different fields like animal welfare, civil rights, education, health, human rights, economic empowerment, and social service.
Radhika Merchant Age

Radhika Merchant was born on December 18, 1994, and she is currently 29 years old. 

Radhika Merchant Education

Radhika Merchant completed her schooling at Cathedral and John Connon School, Ecole Mondiale World School. She has a diploma in International Baccalaureate from BD Somani International School. She also went to New York University to obtain a graduation degree in political science and economics.

Radhika Merchant Career

When Radhika was in college, She joined organisations like Desai & Dewanji and India First Organisation. After completing her graduation, she joined Isprava, a real estate agency, which specialises in the construction of luxury homes.

Radhika is also a trained classical dancer just like her mother-in-law-to-be Nita Ambani. She received training in Bharatanatyam for eight years under her Guru Bhavan Thakar of Mumbai’s Shree Nibha Arts Dance Academy. Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted Arangetram for her. An Arangetram is similar to the graduation ceremony when one completes training and marks the stage debut of a classical dancer. 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani Marriage

Radhika and Anant got engaged in December 2022 and their engagement ceremony took place in Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan. Their families stated at that time that they had known each other for years and the engagement ceremony was a formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. 

The Ambani family is organising a three-day extravaganza before the wedding at their Jamnagar complex which will be witnessed by the biggest names in business from around the world, from March 1 to 3.

First Published: Mar 01 2024

