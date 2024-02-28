Anant Ambani's pre-wedding: 2,500 dishes, concert by Rihanna, and more

Anant is the youngest son of the family, and the celebrations are no exception to the Ambani grandeur. (Photo: Instagram/@manavmanglani)

Anant Ambani's pre-wedding preparations are in full swing as the family gears up for a three-day celebration from March 1 to 3 at Jamnagar, Gujarat. Anant is the youngest son of the family, and the celebrations are no exception to the Ambani grandeur.

With 2,500 dishes over four meals a day, a private concert by Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh, who's who of Bollywood, business and politics in attendance, the pre-wedding bash is expected to be nothing short of a spectacle.

Here's a sneak peek into the 3-day itinerary

Day 1 - March 1, 2024: An Evening in Everland

Experience: Attendees are expected to wear elegant cocktail attire for the themed event, "An Evening in Everland."

Day 2 - March 2, 2024: A Walk on the Wildside and Mela Rouge

First Event: "A Walk on the Wildside"

Experience: Jungle Fever-themed attire is recommended for this outdoor event at the Ambanis' animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Second Event: "Mela Rouge"

Experience: Guests are encouraged to don South Asian attires for a lively gathering featuring a variety of traditional activities.

Day 3 - March 3, 2024: Tusker Trails and Hashtakshar

First Event: "Tusker Trails"

Experience: Enjoy the natural beauty of Jamnagar without a specified dress code.

Second Event: "Hashtakshar"

Experience: The last pre-wedding celebration calls for guests to dress in heritage Indian attire.

According to reports, the head of The Jardin Hotel has revealed that the upcoming event will feature an extensive three-day menu, offering approximately 2,500 dishes with a global culinary selection encompassing Thai, Japanese, Mexican, Parsi, and Pan Asian cuisines. The comprehensive menu is designed to provide four meals per day.

The gastronomic experience will include breakfast with a choice of 75 dishes, lunch with over 225 items, dinner featuring around 275 dishes, and a midnight meal offering more than 85 items. The midnight meal, commencing at midnight and extending until 4 am, is specially curated for foreign guests. It is noteworthy that all dishes will be prepared under stringent guidelines and protocols, ensuring a unique and diverse selection for the 12 different meals served over the three-day period.

To orchestrate this culinary extravaganza, a team of 65 chefs, including 20 women chefs, and four trucks loaded with ingredients will be arriving in Jamnagar from Indore. Additionally, reports suggest the inclusion of a special Indore Sarafa Food Counter, featuring renowned items such as Indori kachoris, poha jalebi, bhutte ki kees, khopra patties, upma, and other authentic dishes, providing a delightful culinary experience.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot in July with global celebrities like Bill Gates, Hilary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Bob Iger in attendance, alongside several national and international dignitaries.