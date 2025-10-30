Home / India News / Andhra bus fire accident: Police suspect involvement of a third vehicle

Andhra bus fire accident: Police suspect involvement of a third vehicle

The difference in the skid mark position of the bike indicates that another vehicle could have hit it before the bus ran over it, Kurnool DSP said

Kurnool Bus Fire, Bus Fire, Fire, Bus Accident
In the wee hours of October 24, the Bengaluru bound sleeper bus ran over a bike, which had already met with an accident at Chinna Tekuru village in Kurnool district(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 1:44 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Andhra Pradesh Police suspect the involvement of third vehicle in the recent bus fire accident that claimed the lives of 19 passengers.

In the wee hours of October 24, the Bengaluru bound sleeper bus ran over a bike, which had already met with an accident at Chinna Tekuru village in Kurnool district. As the bike was caught underneath the bus and was being dragged along with the bus, it's fuel tank cap opened leading to the burst. Subsequently bus caught fire.

There were 44 passengers in the bus and several managed to escape.

According to police, the skid marks of the Kaveri Travels bus were found slightly ahead of the spot where the two-wheeler initially fell killing it's rider on the spot, suggesting that the motorbike had moved a little further after the first impact.

"The difference in the skid mark position of the bike indicates that another vehicle could have hit it before the bus ran over it," Kurnool district superintendent of police Vikrant Patil told PTI.

He said that the police are investigating to determine whether a third vehicle was involved in this accident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No provision for use of VVPATs in local body polls: Maharashtra SEC

CRPF inspector dies 20 days after getting injured in IED blast in Jharkhand

Shah announces 'Bharat Parv 2025' to mark Sardar Patel's 150th anniversary

IMD Alert: Cyclone Montha to bring heavy rainfall in parts of India

Maharashtra rejects land lease renewal of Jeejeebhoy Trust in Mumbai

Topics :Andhra PradeshBus accidentFire accidentroad accidentRoad Accidents

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story