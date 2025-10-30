Home / India News / Maharashtra rejects land lease renewal of Jeejeebhoy Trust in Mumbai

Maharashtra rejects land lease renewal of Jeejeebhoy Trust in Mumbai

As per a government resolution issued on September 24, 2025, the revenue department had allowed refund of the amount and permitted lease renewal, and the refund process was underway

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrashekhar
Bawankule on Wednesday directed that the amount deposited by the trust or its developer in an irregular manner be refunded, the officials said | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 11:20 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has rejected the proposal for renewal of the government land lease held by Jeejeebhoy Trust, a prominent charitable organisation, at Mazgaon in Mumbai, officials said.

Some business entities were attempting to occupy government land under the pretext of the trust and such attempts should be stopped, MLC Sachin Ahir of the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) has claimed.

Bawankule on Wednesday directed that the amount deposited by the trust or its developer in an irregular manner be refunded, the officials said.

A meeting on the issue was held on Wednesday at the minister's office. Ahir, NCP MLC Amol Mitkari, Mumbai City Collector Aanchal Goyal and other officials attended it through video conferencing.

According to officials, the Jeejeebhoy Trust held government leasehold rights over two plots in Mazgaon -- measuring 725.76 sq m and 9,154.10 sq m. The trust had delayed payment of the renewal amount. Subsequently, the amount was inadvertently paid into government accounts by a private company, Ekya Realty Pvt Ltd.

As per a government resolution issued on September 24, 2025, the revenue department had allowed refund of the amount and permitted lease renewal, and the refund process was underway.

Ahir urged the government to immediately take possession of the said properties, auction them, and later decide on development plans.

He claimed that some business entities were attempting to occupy government land under the pretext of the trust and such attempts should be stopped.

Bawankule said the lease renewal should not be granted and the deposited amount must be refunded immediately. If the trust submits a fresh application, the government will review it and take a decision accordingly, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Assam CM orders police action after Bangladesh anthem sung at Congress meet

Air quality turns 'severe' in Delhi as smog thickens; AQI crosses 400 mark

Woman drowns, 8 missing after boat capsizes in UP's Bahraich, rescue ops on

Allahabad HC acquits five in 2007 Rampur CRPF attack over probe lapses

Punjab records 283 stubble burning cases, highest single-day spike

Topics :MaharashtraMaharashtra governmentLand leasing

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story