Maharashtra rejects land lease renewal of Jeejeebhoy Trust in Mumbai

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has rejected the proposal for renewal of the government land lease held by Jeejeebhoy Trust, a prominent charitable organisation, at Mazgaon in Mumbai, officials said.
Some business entities were attempting to occupy government land under the pretext of the trust and such attempts should be stopped, MLC Sachin Ahir of the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) has claimed.
Bawankule on Wednesday directed that the amount deposited by the trust or its developer in an irregular manner be refunded, the officials said.
A meeting on the issue was held on Wednesday at the minister's office. Ahir, NCP MLC Amol Mitkari, Mumbai City Collector Aanchal Goyal and other officials attended it through video conferencing.
According to officials, the Jeejeebhoy Trust held government leasehold rights over two plots in Mazgaon -- measuring 725.76 sq m and 9,154.10 sq m. The trust had delayed payment of the renewal amount. Subsequently, the amount was inadvertently paid into government accounts by a private company, Ekya Realty Pvt Ltd.
As per a government resolution issued on September 24, 2025, the revenue department had allowed refund of the amount and permitted lease renewal, and the refund process was underway.
Ahir urged the government to immediately take possession of the said properties, auction them, and later decide on development plans.
Bawankule said the lease renewal should not be granted and the deposited amount must be refunded immediately. If the trust submits a fresh application, the government will review it and take a decision accordingly, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
