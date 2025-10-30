CRPF inspector dies 20 days after getting injured in IED blast in Jharkhand

A 58-year-old CRPF inspector succumbed to injuries at the AIIMS hospital here on Thursday, 20 days after he was critically injured in a Maoist triggered IED blast in Jharkhand.

Inspector Koushal Kumar Mishra suffered severe injuries on his left leg in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast that took place during an anti-Naxal operation in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand on October 10, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer said.

Mishra, who hails from Bihar, was under treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) since October 11 after he was airlifted from Jharkhand. He breathed his last in the early hours of October 30, the officer said.