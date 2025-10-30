IMD Alert, Weather Updates Today: Several states experienced rainfall on Tuesday as cyclone Montha passed off the coast of Andhra Pradesh. According to the IMD, there is a probability of isolated heavy rain over Gangetic West Bengal from October 29 to October 31, along with light to moderate rain or thunderstorms in a few or isolated locations.

These states will not be the only ones affected because Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and West Bengal have also received severe rainfall alerts. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu said, "If we work in the same way for another two days, we can give much relief to people. Due to the cyclone, two persons died".

IMD update in Oct 2025: Delhi, NCR weather today

ALSO READ: Weather update: IMD issues alert in many parts; Delhi's cloud seeding fails Today, the national capital is expected to have a maximum temperature of 29 to 31 degrees Celsius and a low temperature of 17 to 19 degrees Celsius. Winds can reach 5 km/h in the morning and 10 km/h in the afternoon, according to the meteorological department. Over the course of the day, strong winds will slow down.

What is Cyclone Montha?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Montha began its landfall process at approximately 7 pm. The weather system in the Bay of Bengal will move across the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, which is near Kakinada. It will cross with gusts of up to 110 kmph and a maximum sustained wind speed of 90 to 100 kmph.

Weather update on Cyclone Montha

In eastern and southern India, Cyclone Montha's leftovers are still causing a lot of rain. The system has now weakened into a deep depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Telangana, according to the IMD on Thursday, October 30. However, rainfall warnings are still in effect for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar through Saturday, November 1.

ALSO READ: Datanomics: Measuring India's cloud seeding scale and rainfall impact Despite Cyclone Montha's considerable weakening, its lingering circulation still affects the weather across southern, eastern, and central India. During periods of severe rains, the IMD has recommended the public remain alert, follow local warnings, and refrain from needless travel. This late-October rain phase is likely to cease over the majority of the country on Saturday, when weather conditions are predicted to progressively improve.

IMD alerts in several parts of India

In a number of Telangana districts, the IMD has issued a red alert due to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (40–50 kmph). Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri are among the districts that are on red alert.

While Nizamabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts are under a yellow alert, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Suryapet are under an orange alert.

With the IMD predicting significant rainfall in Prakasam, SPSR Nellore, Guntur, Palnadu, NTR, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Eluru, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Srikakulam, and Parvathipuram Manyam districts, Andhra Pradesh is still under an orange alert. Because the leftovers of the weakening cyclone might still result in tidal surges and waterlogging along the coast, authorities have advised care in low-lying locations.

IMD weather for other parts of India

• Over the next two days, rainfall is expected to continue in many eastern and central states.

• Showers are predicted to last until Friday, October 31, in Bihar and Jharkhand.

• Sub-Himalayan Rainfall is anticipated in West Bengal and Sikkim from October 30 to November 1.

• On October 30, there is a chance of light to moderate rain in East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh.

• Most of eastern India is predicted to have cooler temperatures and overcast skies through the weekend.

• According to the IMD, Gujarat will get mild to moderate rainfall through November 1st, with sporadic, extremely heavy showers in the Kutch, Saurashtra, and Marathwada regions. Although no significant disruptions have been observed so far, thunderstorms with lightning are potentially anticipated in regions of Kutch and coastal Gujarat.