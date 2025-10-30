Shah announces 'Bharat Parv 2025' to mark Sardar Patel's 150th anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said 'Bharat Parv 2025' will be celebrated from November 1-15 to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary.
Addressing a press conference here, he also announced that a grand parade would be held from now every October 31 at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat to mark Sadar Patel's birth anniversary.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the first parade on Friday from 7.55 am.
"Along with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel formed the backbone of India's freedom struggle. His contribution in building the foundation of the nation is immense. Yet, Congress left no stone unturned to try to make the nation forget Sardar Patel and didn't construct any statue or memorial in his name," he claimed.
On the other hand, the NDA constructed the 'Statue of Unity', which is an engineering marvel, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app