Shah announces 'Bharat Parv 2025' to mark Sardar Patel's 150th anniversary

Addressing a press conference here, he also announced that a grand parade would be held from now every October 31 at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat to mark Sadar Patel's birth anniversary

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the first parade on Friday from 7:55 am | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:27 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said 'Bharat Parv 2025' will be celebrated from November 1-15 to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary.

Addressing a press conference here, he also announced that a grand parade would be held from now every October 31 at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat to mark Sadar Patel's birth anniversary.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the first parade on Friday from 7.55 am.

"Along with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel formed the backbone of India's freedom struggle. His contribution in building the foundation of the nation is immense. Yet, Congress left no stone unturned to try to make the nation forget Sardar Patel and didn't construct any statue or memorial in his name," he claimed.

On the other hand, the NDA constructed the 'Statue of Unity', which is an engineering marvel, he added.

Topics :Amit ShahBharat Parvsardar vallabhbhai patelsardar Vallbhbhai statue

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

