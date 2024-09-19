Andhra Cabinet new excise policy: Liquor at Rs 99 for 180 ml from Oct 1

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has approved a revised excise policy set to take effect on October 1, 2024. One of the major features of this new policy is the introduction of affordable pricing for liquor.

A 180 ml bottle of liquor will now be priced at Rs 99, a move designed to make alcoholic beverages more accessible while maintaining high quality standards.

Licence allocation

The new policy also includes a shift towards a private retail system for liquor distribution. According to Information and Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy, there are currently 3,736 retail outlets in Andhra Pradesh. Under the new system, 10 per cent of these licences will be reserved for the toddy-tapper community, who will be selected through an online lottery process.

Additionally, premium liquor stores will be established at 12 locations outside of Tirupati to cater to higher-end consumers. This policy aims to increase transparency and ensure a fair allocation of retail licences, with Naidu emphasising that consumers should benefit from high-quality products at competitive prices.

Infrastructure developments

Additionally, the Cabinet has approved several other significant initiatives. Notably, a proposal to reserve 33 per cent of legislative seats for backward classes (BC) has been adopted to improve representation and social inclusivity in governance. In education and technology, the Cabinet has decided to establish an artificial intelligence (AI) university and a skilling academy, aiming to boost regional talent and workforce skills.

Furthermore, the Cabinet has sanctioned the renaming of Bhogapuram Airport to Alluri Seetharamaraju International Airport. The state's vision document, initially named "Vikasitha Andhra 2047", will now be known as the Swarnandhra Vision Document and is set to be unveiled on November 1.

The Cabinet also approved the construction of a new diaphragm wall for the Polavaram project, emphasising transparency through a competitive bidding process for future phases. These measures reflect the state’s commitment to progressive governance and infrastructure development.

