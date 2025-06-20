Andhra CM welcomes PM Modi for International Yoga Day celebrations in Vizag

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 at RK Beach in Vizag.
Naidu said that over two crore people will participate across one lakh-plus locations in Andhra Pradesh on Yoga Day, turning the event into a historic movement for health and unity.
PM Modi will participate in the International Yoga Day on Saturday in a 26-km-long corridor from RK Beach in the port city of Visakhapatnam that stretches up to Bhogapuram, where over 3 lakh people can perform Yoga simultaneously.
"I warmly welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to RK Beach in the port city, for Yogandhra2025," said Naidu in a post on 'X', urging citizens to take part and make the event truly memorable.
The CM appealed to all people of the state to join the grand celebration by finding their nearest venue and participating in large numbers.
Meanwhile, IT Minister Nara Lokesh inspected a Yoga drill involving thousands of tribal students enacting Yoga postures such as Surya namaskar at Andhra University Engineering college ground in Vishakapatnam.
Thousands of boys and girls donning their school uniforms followed the instructions being given by a master yoga instructor amid Vedic chants.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
