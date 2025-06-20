Andhra CM welcomes PM Modi for International Yoga Day celebrations in Vizag

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 at RK Beach in Vizag.

Naidu said that over two crore people will participate across one lakh-plus locations in Andhra Pradesh on Yoga Day, turning the event into a historic movement for health and unity.

PM Modi will participate in the International Yoga Day on Saturday in a 26-km-long corridor from RK Beach in the port city of Visakhapatnam that stretches up to Bhogapuram, where over 3 lakh people can perform Yoga simultaneously.

"I warmly welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to RK Beach in the port city, for Yogandhra2025," said Naidu in a post on 'X', urging citizens to take part and make the event truly memorable.