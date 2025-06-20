Home / India News / Andhra CM welcomes PM Modi for International Yoga Day celebrations in Vizag

Andhra CM welcomes PM Modi for International Yoga Day celebrations in Vizag

Naidu said that over two crore people will participate across one lakh-plus locations in Andhra Pradesh on Yoga Day, turning the event into a historic movement for health and unity

Modi, Narendra Modi, N Chandrababu Naidu, Naidu
"I warmly welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to RK Beach in the port city, for Yogandhra2025," said Naidu in a post on 'X', urging citizens to take part and make the event truly memorable. (File photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 7:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 at RK Beach in Vizag.

Naidu said that over two crore people will participate across one lakh-plus locations in Andhra Pradesh on Yoga Day, turning the event into a historic movement for health and unity.

PM Modi will participate in the International Yoga Day on Saturday in a 26-km-long corridor from RK Beach in the port city of Visakhapatnam that stretches up to Bhogapuram, where over 3 lakh people can perform Yoga simultaneously.

"I warmly welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to RK Beach in the port city, for Yogandhra2025," said Naidu in a post on 'X', urging citizens to take part and make the event truly memorable.

The CM appealed to all people of the state to join the grand celebration by finding their nearest venue and participating in large numbers.

Meanwhile, IT Minister Nara Lokesh inspected a Yoga drill involving thousands of tribal students enacting Yoga postures such as Surya namaskar at Andhra University Engineering college ground in Vishakapatnam.

Thousands of boys and girls donning their school uniforms followed the instructions being given by a master yoga instructor amid Vedic chants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

ED summons to lawyers for legal advice can be in rare cases only: Experts

Rejected Trump's invite to come to land of Jagannath: PM Modi in Odisha

Uttar Pradesh woman poisons son, daughter to be on 'honeymoon' with lover

Lilavati Trust files ₹1,000 cr defamation case against HDFC CEO Jagdishan

ED seizes 322 mule accounts, dummy firms in ₹2K cr 'Delhi classroom scam'

Topics :N Chandrababu NaiduNarendra ModiChandrababu NaiduAndhra PradeshInternational Day of Yoga

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story