Home / India News / Rejected Trump's invite to come to land of Jagannath: PM Modi in Odisha

Rejected Trump's invite to come to land of Jagannath: PM Modi in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a gathering in Odisha that he turned down an invitation from Donald Trump to visit the US, choosing instead to honour the land of Lord Jagannath

Modi, Narendra Modi
June 20, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, in Siwan, Bihar.(Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 7:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he declined an invitation from former United States President Donald Trump in favour of visiting the eastern Indian state of Odisha, which he described as the land of Lord Jagannath.
 
"Just two days ago, I was in Canada for the G7 summit, and the US President Trump called me. He said, since you have come to Canada, go via Washington, we will have dinner together and talk. He extended the invitation with great insistence. I told the US President, thank you for the invitation. It is very important for me to go to the land of Mahaprabhu, and hence I politely declined his invitation and your love and devotion to Mahaprabhu brought me to this land," PM Modi said, as quoted by news agency ANI.
 
 
The Prime Minister’s remarks came during his public address in Bhubaneswar, where he is on a visit ahead of upcoming religious and cultural observances related to the Jagannath Yatra.

105 development projects announced

 
PM Modi also launched 105 development projects worth over ₹18,600 crore during his visit to Odisha. The projects span key sectors such as drinking water, irrigation, healthcare, rural connectivity, highways, and railway infrastructure.
 
At an event held at Janata Maidan, the Prime Minister flagged off several railway services, including the first passenger train to Boudh district following the inauguration of the Sonepur–Purunakatak railway line. Additional rail developments included the launch of the third and fourth lines between Sarla and Sason, and a fourth line between Jharsuguda and Jamga.
 
Modi also flagged off 100 electric buses under the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) system. 
 
The Prime Minister unveiled the ‘Odisha Vision Document’, a long-term roadmap for the state’s development. Prepared with public input, the document sets out economic goals tied to the centenary of Odisha’s formation in 2036 and India’s 100th year of independence in 2047. It outlines plans to grow the state’s economy to $500 billion by 2036 and $1.5 trillion by 2047.
 
During the event, he also felicitated several women achievers, including participants of the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative. The programme, under the Ministry of Rural Development, supports women in self-help groups (SHGs) to earn a household income above ₹1 lakh annually through sustainable livelihoods. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ED seizes 322 mule accounts, dummy firms in ₹2K cr 'Delhi classroom scam'

India to organise Yoga Day events in 191 countries on Jun 21: ICCR

Over 5K social media accounts from Islamic nations back Assam Cong: Himanta

Delhi to soon launch hot-air balloon rides at 2 locations: Check details

Honeymoon murder twist: Kin say Sonam hiding truth, seek full probe

Topics :Narendra ModiDonald TrumpLord JagannathBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story