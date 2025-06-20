Rejected Trump's invite to come to land of Jagannath: PM Modi in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he declined an invitation from former United States President Donald Trump in favour of visiting the eastern Indian state of Odisha, which he described as the land of Lord Jagannath.

"Just two days ago, I was in Canada for the G7 summit, and the US President Trump called me. He said, since you have come to Canada, go via Washington, we will have dinner together and talk. He extended the invitation with great insistence. I told the US President, thank you for the invitation. It is very important for me to go to the land of Mahaprabhu, and hence I politely declined his invitation and your love and devotion to Mahaprabhu brought me to this land," PM Modi said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came during his public address in Bhubaneswar, where he is on a visit ahead of upcoming religious and cultural observances related to the Jagannath Yatra. ALSO READ: 'Jungle raj to vikas': PM Modi targets RJD, Congress in Bihar rally 105 development projects announced PM Modi also launched 105 development projects worth over ₹18,600 crore during his visit to Odisha. The projects span key sectors such as drinking water, irrigation, healthcare, rural connectivity, highways, and railway infrastructure. At an event held at Janata Maidan, the Prime Minister flagged off several railway services, including the first passenger train to Boudh district following the inauguration of the Sonepur–Purunakatak railway line. Additional rail developments included the launch of the third and fourth lines between Sarla and Sason, and a fourth line between Jharsuguda and Jamga.