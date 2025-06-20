Rejected Trump's invite to come to land of Jagannath: PM Modi in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he declined an invitation from former United States President Donald Trump in favour of visiting the eastern Indian state of Odisha, which he described as the land of Lord Jagannath.
"Just two days ago, I was in Canada for the G7 summit, and the US President Trump called me. He said, since you have come to Canada, go via Washington, we will have dinner together and talk. He extended the invitation with great insistence. I told the US President, thank you for the invitation. It is very important for me to go to the land of Mahaprabhu, and hence I politely declined his invitation and your love and devotion to Mahaprabhu brought me to this land," PM Modi said, as quoted by news agency ANI.
The Prime Minister’s remarks came during his public address in Bhubaneswar, where he is on a visit ahead of upcoming religious and cultural observances related to the Jagannath Yatra.
PM Modi also launched 105 development projects worth over ₹18,600 crore during his visit to Odisha. The projects span key sectors such as drinking water, irrigation, healthcare, rural connectivity, highways, and railway infrastructure.
At an event held at Janata Maidan, the Prime Minister flagged off several railway services, including the first passenger train to Boudh district following the inauguration of the Sonepur–Purunakatak railway line. Additional rail developments included the launch of the third and fourth lines between Sarla and Sason, and a fourth line between Jharsuguda and Jamga.
Modi also flagged off 100 electric buses under the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) system.
The Prime Minister unveiled the ‘Odisha Vision Document’, a long-term roadmap for the state’s development. Prepared with public input, the document sets out economic goals tied to the centenary of Odisha’s formation in 2036 and India’s 100th year of independence in 2047. It outlines plans to grow the state’s economy to $500 billion by 2036 and $1.5 trillion by 2047.
During the event, he also felicitated several women achievers, including participants of the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative. The programme, under the Ministry of Rural Development, supports women in self-help groups (SHGs) to earn a household income above ₹1 lakh annually through sustainable livelihoods.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.